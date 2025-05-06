Faith, memory and justice: Chicago’s Armenian Genocide remembrance

On Sunday, April 27, the Armenian community of Chicago came together in a profound display of unity and remembrance at the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church in Glenview. Marking the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the day served not only to honor the memory of the past but also to stand in solidarity with the people of Artsakh amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

The commemoration began with a deeply moving joint divine liturgy dedicated to the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. The liturgy was celebrated by Rev. Fr. Sahak Kaishian, with a heartfelt sermon delivered by Rev. Fr. Hovhan Khoja-Eynatyan.

Clergy and faithful from across the greater Chicago area gathered for the occasion, with broad participation from Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church, St. George Armenian Apostolic Church, St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church, St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, Sts. Joachim and Anne Armenian Apostolic Church and Armenian Evangelical Church of Chicago.

The commemorative program that followed, held in Shahnasarian Hall, was emceed by Areni Artinian and carried the powerful theme: “Honor. Advocate. Remember.”

The afternoon opened with a presentation of the colors, featuring the flags of the United States, Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), presented by the Homenetmen Scouts. This was followed by singing of the American, Armenian and Artsakh national anthems, performed by Areney Tokmakjian.

Two keynote speakers then addressed the audience with messages that resonated deeply. Artak Beglaryan, former State Minister of Artsakh, shared a firsthand account of the region’s ongoing humanitarian crisis and emphasized the enduring strength and spirit of the people of Artsakh. Elizabeth Chouldjian, Communications Director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), delivered a passionate call to action, highlighting the power of grassroots activism and the critical need for continued advocacy to achieve justice for Armenians.

Adding to the program, Ken Hachikian, co-chair of the Armenian National Committee of Illinois (ANC-IL), spoke briefly about recent local advocacy initiatives. He then introduced Sona Papazian, a rising young leader in the Armenian community who recently attended ANCA Advocacy Days in Washington, D.C. Sona recounted participating in 12 meetings with lawmakers—including leading one herself—and emphasized the crucial role of youth in carrying the cause forward.

The program concluded with a closing prayer offered by Der Samuel Ajemian, priest of the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church, who prayed for the souls of the martyrs and for the strength and unity of the Armenian people.

April also saw notable activism across Illinois, including Armenian flag raising ceremonies and official proclamations in North Chicago, Waukegan, Lincolnwood, Hoffman Estates and other municipalities—clear signs of the growing impact of community engagement.

The Armenian National Committee of Illinois extended heartfelt thanks to the many individuals and organizations who contributed to this powerful day of remembrance. From church leaders and Scouts to singers, speakers and dedicated volunteers, each played a vital role in advancing the cause of truth, justice and resilience.

For more information about the Armenian National Committee of Illinois and upcoming events, visit anca.org or email IllinoisANC@gmail.com.