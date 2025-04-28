Chicago honors 110th anniversary of Armenian Genocide with protest and flag raising

On April 24, a protest and flag raising to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago, marking a solemn and powerful commemoration. The event, organized by the Chicago AYF “Ararat” Chapter, brought together around 50 attendees, including community members, activists and special guests.

The demonstration officially began at 11 a.m., led by passionate chants from U. Armen Krikorian and U. Aren Banklian, drawing attention to the historical injustice and ongoing fight for recognition. At noon, the Armenian flag raising ceremony commenced with great reverence. A 25-foot Armenian flag was blessed by Der Samuel Ajemian and Der Andreas Garabetian, before it was raised high above Daley Plaza as attendees sang “Mer Hayrenik.”

Armen Alexanian served as the master of ceremonies, guiding the event with grace and clarity. Speeches were delivered by U. Karoon Krikorian on behalf of the AYF and the Honorary Oscar Tatosian. Both emphasized the importance of remembrance, unity and the resilience of the Armenian people. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas also joined the gathering, offering heartfelt words and presenting several awards to longtime community members in recognition of their dedication and service.

The success of the event was made possible in part thanks to Dr. and Mrs. Aram Semerjian, who generously sponsored the transportation bus, ensuring access for more attendees. The day served not only as a tribute to those lost, but also as a renewed call for justice and a celebration of Armenian heritage and strength.