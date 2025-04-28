Transforming grief into action: ARF Sebouh Gomideh’s message on April 24

Today, on the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we bow our heads in remembrance of the 1.5 million innocent lives lost at the hands of the Turkish government. We honor their memory, and we reaffirm our collective vow: We will never forget. We will never relent.

For over a century, generations of Armenians have carried the torch of truth, justice and survival. We, the ARF Sebouh Gomideh, stand united with Armenians around the world to continue this sacred mission.

On this solemn day, we renew our commitment to the Armenian Cause and to the enduring strength of our people. We vow to continue the fight toward our common goals:

The re-liberation of Artsakh, and the protection of our homeland against aggression and occupation.

Recognition and reparation for the Armenian Genocide by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The realization of a free, independent and united Armenia.

But our fight does not end at the borders of our homeland. In the diaspora, our duty remains clear. We will continue to serve our community, empower our youth, and safeguard our cultural and spiritual institutions. We are committed to:

Establishing a youth center that inspires and prepares future generations to lead.

Strengthening and supporting our beloved churches, Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church and St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, which stand as pillars of our faith and identity.

Preserving our culture and educating the next generations about our history, language and traditions, so that they remain rooted in their identity and proud of their heritage.

Today is a day of remembrance—but also a day of resolve. Together, let us transform our grief into action, our memory into mission, and our past into a future worthy of our martyrs.

We remember. We demand. We fight on.

We will return.

The Armenian nation will prevail.