Hovnanian School hosts first annual virtual Torch Run

Hovnanian School proudly announces the success of its first annual Torch Run, a virtual half-marathon held on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Participants, the Torch-Runners, were invited to “run as you are, where you are” in solidarity and support of Hovnanian School.

From seasoned runners and families walking together to a team of 20 teachers running as a group, the Torch Run spanned locations and time zones—emphasizing the idea that the Hovnanian School torch of tradition and knowledge can and must be raised wherever we go.

“This event is more than a run—it’s a living tribute to the strength of our community and the rich cultural legacy we uphold at Hovnanian School,” said Stephanie Torossian, Head of School. “We are thrilled to launch what we hope becomes a beloved tradition for generations to come.”

The inaugural Torch Run raised over $50,000 through the generous sponsorships of the Torch-Runners’ business networks, personal contacts, families and friends, with all proceeds directly benefiting educational programs and cultural initiatives at Hovnanian School. As the torch continues to be raised by current and future generations, one message rings clear: all roads lead to Hovnanian School!

Below are a few testimonials from alumni, community members, families and sponsors who supported and participated in this milestone event:

“I am incredibly proud to share my recent accomplishment of completing a half marathon in support of the Hovnanian School’s Torch Run. It was an exciting and challenging experience, but knowing that my efforts were contributing to such an important place for my family made every mile worthwhile. The Hovnanian School’s mission to provide exceptional education and community support inspired me to push my limits and achieve this personal milestone. I am deeply grateful to the many people who generously supported me and cheered me on. This school holds a special place in my heart, serving as a second home for my kids, providing an education that has helped them grow, and fostering a community that I love.” — Taline Chalian, current parent and PTO Co-Chair

“I have always had a love for running, but running for the Hovnanian School takes my love one step further. When you run for a great cause, you get this extra sense of a rush that makes the run more meaningful. I love that I can take one of my favorite pastimes and raise money for this incredible school that has given my family so much.” — Kristine Toufayan, board member and alumni parent

“It was a great and very inspiring local community experience, with everyone doing the best they could for the school. The team of teachers, the family signs, the novice runners, the 6 a.m. starters — all committed to a collective half marathon, all in our Torch-Runner t-shirts! The best part: my eighth grade daughter, who is graduating from Hovnanian School this year, ran with me!” — Lena DerOhannessian, board chair and current parent

“By participating in a marathon for a meaningful cause, the Hovnanian School, I can make a positive impact on the lives of the students—the heart and soul of our school. Running for our beloved school not only allows you to challenge yourself physically and mentally but also gives you the opportunity to create change and spread awareness of our amazing Armenian school.” — Karen Toufayan, board member and alumni parent

“Running my first half marathon was truly a rewarding experience. The morning of the run, I was excited and nervous at the same time! As I started running alongside my brother and sister, I was extremely motivated. Although the course was long and challenging, the scenery was beautiful and the energy of the other runners gave me the stamina and strength to continue. I pushed myself beyond my comfort zone and I will never forget the feeling of accomplishment as I finished the run! I am so grateful for the opportunity to have participated in the Torch Run. I thank my friends and family for their support and will never forget this remarkable memory!” — Nyree Uzatmaciyan ‘01, current parent and PTO executive

Founded in 1976, Hovnanian School is a premier private day school dedicated to academic excellence, character development and the preservation of Armenian language, culture and identity. Located in New Milford, New Jersey, the school serves students from daycare through eighth grade.

Hovnanian School elevates the Armenian community by creating generations of well-rounded and globally-minded leaders through an education focused on academic excellence, multi-lingual expression, emotional intelligence and a rich Armenian-American identity.