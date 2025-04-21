“Our cause is non-negotiable:” Flag raising event hosted by AYF NJ “Arsen” and ANC of NJ

FORT LEE, N.J.—On Saturday April 12, 2025, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) NJ “Arsen” Chapter joined the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of New Jersey in hosting their eighth annual flag-raising event in remembrance of the Armenian and Artsakh genocides. Over one hundred Armenians from the north Jersey/New York area were in attendance to hear speeches, poetry readings and music—showcasing Armenian culture while emphasizing the continued fight for Hai Tahd (the Armenian Cause).

This year’s event took off with a powerful speech by AYF member U. Sarhad Melkonian of New Jersey. “Genocide…is not confined to a single year in history. It is a process that repeats, adapts and hides behind treasonous diplomacy and silence if left unchecked,” he said.

He went on to voice concerns about the current state of the Armenian government: “Today, we are being torn apart by leaders who have abandoned the very foundations of our struggle… We know who we are, and we know what we demand: the right of return to our lands, the right to live free on our ancestral soil, and justice—real justice—for every Armenian soul lost to genocide and war. Our cause is non-negotiable.”

At the end of his remarks, Melkonian passionately cited General Antranig, Simon Zavarian and poet Siamanto, reading: «Ե՛ս եմ, Ե՛ս եմ, Ե՛ս եմ, իմ անունս է Պայքար եւ վախճանս Յաղթանակ»։ “I am, I am, I am—my name is Struggle, and my destiny is Victory.”

Following his speech, the Fort Lee Police and Honor Guard presented the U.S. colors. The national anthem was performed by U. Niree Kaprielian of the ARF “Dro” Gomideh, followed by a blessing of the Armenian flag by Very Reverend Father Vache Balekjian, Pastor of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church.

The NJ Homenetmen Scouts raised the Armenian flag as U. Niree sang the Armenian and Artsakh anthems. Next, the Nareg Armenian School took the stage with a beautiful performance featuring two songs and a poem. Haig Adishian, an AYF “Arsen” Junior, recited Hovhannes Toumanian’s “Hayots Lernerum,” and a young member of the Homenetmen Scouts closed the segment with a heartwarming trumpet rendition of “Yerevan/Erebuni.”

The afternoon concluded with U. Sarhad graciously thanking Fort Lee Mayor Mark J. Sokolich for his support of the local Armenian community. Under Sokolich’s leadership, the Borough of Fort Lee became one of the first municipalities in the eastern United States to recognize the Republic of Artsakh, passing a unanimous resolution in October 2020.

Mayor Sokolich presented Nareg Armenian School principal Dgn. Marina Yakoubian with a proclamation condemning the crimes of Turkey and Azerbaijan against Armenians, and marking April 2025 as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month.

In a surprise moment, a staff member from the office of Representative Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) presented the “Arsen” Chapter with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition, detailing the AYF’s “outstanding and invaluable service to the community.”

Closing out the event was U. Alexa Hacopian, president of the AYF NJ “Arsen” Seniors, with a passionate and heartfelt speech:

“It is no longer enough for us to remain as we are. We must rise, push past our comfort zones, and think of creative ways to fight for our people. Our efforts must go beyond what has been done before, because only when our community mobilizes together can we achieve greater results…We exist, we endure and our struggle will not end until justice prevails.”

Thank you to all who came out to remember and honor our martyrs. This event was made possible through the participation of the following: Armenian Relief Society “Agnouni,” Bergen County “Armenouhi” and “Shakeh” chapters; Hamazkayin of NJ; Homenetmen of NJ; and Nareg Armenian School. The AYF “Arsen” Chapter extends its gratitude to Representative Josh Gottheimer, Mayor Mark J. Sokolich, present service members and Honor Guard, and the Borough of Fort Lee.

The ANC of New Jersey will be hosting their annual Armenian Genocide remembrance ceremony on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. at Huff Pond in Montvale, NJ. The following day, April 27, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan will host their annual Armenian Genocide comemoration event in Times Square (7th Ave. and 46th St.) at 1:30 p.m.