Steve Kerr offers support to Armenia basketball during Armenian Heritage Night

Many basketball fans know Steve Kerr for winning multiple NBA championships alongside Michael Jordan or coaching the dynastic Golden State Warriors. Now, more fans can associate Steve Kerr with Armenia.

On March 18, the Golden State Warriors hosted Armenian Heritage Night in partnership with Hoops For Hayastan during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As part of the cultural night, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Rex Kalamian participated in a ‘chalk talk’ that lasted over 15 minutes, hosted by KTVU morning anchor Gasia Mikaelian.

Before the coaches addressed hundreds of fans and the ball was tipped, Armenian culture was already on display at Chase Center. Thirty minutes before tipoff, the Vonn Dance School of St. Andrew Armenian Church performed kochari ververi. Dancer Areg Nersisyan shared that this was the first time many of them performed in a large arena. “It’s a huge venue; it’s where the Warriors play. It’s who we are cheering for. And it’s awesome. There’s a lot of eyes on you, so it’s a little nerve-wracking, but the group came in with a lot of excitement for this, and I think while we were dancing, it showed,” he said.

At halftime, the Homenetmen Ani chapter showcased the next generation of Armenian girls’ basketball stars. A five-minute scrimmage was accompanied by live commentary from the in-arena host. The crowd erupted when one of the players made a shot towards the end of the game, giving the kids an unforgettable experience.

Alin Azadkhanian, chairperson for Homenetmen Ani, said that the Warriors reached out to include them in Armenian Heritage Night. For Azadkhanian, seeing the joy on the young players’ faces was priceless. “Hearing our name ‘Homenetmen Ani’ in Chase Center was by far one of the best moments of the night,” she said.

The Warriors went on to beat the Bucks 104-93. After the game, fans were invited to sections 109 and 110 for a conversation with Kerr and Kalamian.

Kerr was the first to comment on Armenian Heritage Night and his family’s connection to Armenia. His grandparents were relief workers during the Armenian Genocide and founded an orphanage for Armenian survivors, before settling in Beirut, where he was born. “Once a month, an Armenian person comes up to me and thanks me for my grandparents’ service,” he said. “It’s a great source of pride for me and my family.”

Kerr emphasized how that legacy continues to influence him: “It’s in our blood. I come from a family of educators, going back to my grandparents who taught at the American University of Beirut. My parents were both educators, as well. I’m basically an educator myself, and basketball is just a form of teaching.”

He added that his advocacy against gun violence is part of honoring that family legacy. “We had three straight moments of silence after mass shootings, and I just thought, ‘this is nice, but what are we doing? We’re not accomplishing anything’. That’s why I decided to start speaking out and do work with gun violence prevention groups,” Kerr said.

Kalamian was asked what it means to represent the Armenian basketball team and how his roots impact his coaching. Before answering, Kalamian shared his appreciation for the turnout. “This illustrates how well and how connected and how loved the Armenian community is with each other. Almost like Coach Kerr, almost every city I go to, Armenians seem to find me and I find them,” he said. He also praised the work of Hoops for Hayastan, a nonprofit organization providing youth in Armenia with opportunities to play sports, specifically basketball.

“When the federation kept calling to ask if I would coach the team, I turned them down a few times. The resources weren’t there, the facilities weren’t there, the players were in and out. What I did consequently was I opened up a 501(c)(3) here and fundraised. I would say, Hoops for Hayastan was the first to start that, and I kind of piggy backed on it,” Kalamian added.

Kalamian discussed running Armenia basketball from the United States, noting that a 12-hour time difference means he regularly wakes up to urgent WhatsApp messages. Armenia basketball has recently had its share of fun in the United States, going undefeated in a pair of friendlies in the summer of 2024.

Kalamian was asked where we will see Armenia basketball in the next few years. He outlined his ambitious goals to open a basketball academy in the country, with training facilities for youth and national teams. “The building is already there, so we’re going to refurbish it and make it a basketball facility. We’ll have a practice facility for all of our teams—our national team, our under 20, under 18, under 16—where they can go play,” he explained.

“What I hope to do is not only make it a basketball academy, but turn it into a learning center…a place to get more involved with basketball and, hopefully, make it the country’s number one sport someday,” Kalamian added.

Coach Kerr was also acknowledged for leading the United States men’s basketball team to an impressive gold medal victory in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Kerr jokingly admitted the United States did not have it easy against the rest of the world, as international talent is on the rise.

“I’m so glad I’m not coaching the next Olympics, because the world is getting better and better. It’s amazing how talented these players are. When you look at Giannis, Nikola Jokic with Denver, Wembanyama with San Antonio—the very best players in the world are coming from outside of our country,” he said. “The more talent we can get from around the world, the better the NBA will be, but more importantly, people can get more joy from the game,” Kerr added.

Kalamian was asked if he thought, while growing up in Southern California, he would be able to represent his Armenian heritage and upbringing in the world of sports. “I grew up in East Los Angeles. It’s about 10 miles outside of the Staples Center. The NBA could’ve been a million miles away. I had dreamed of being a player. I wanted to be like Steve Kerr growing up. I still want to be Steve Kerr! But it just wasn’t tangible for me,” he said.

Kalamian then gave credit to his Armenian grandmother, who migrated to the United States in 1920. “She was a genocide survivor who gave me the spirit of respect, resilience, work ethic, professionalism, and I just followed her lead,” Kalamian said. He also thanked a list of people for helping him amass a more than three-decade NBA career.

Kerr and Kalamian wrapped up by thanking the crowd for their support of the Warriors and Armenia basketball. Kerr applauded Kalamian for his work with Armenia basketball. “It’s really awesome what Rex is doing. And I want to offer my support to whatever I can do. Now that I’m no longer with USA basketball and officially retired, let me know if you need any help with Armenia basketball,” Coach Kerr said.

“We can use a couple of your players,” Kalamian jokingly said.

“You’d much rather have the players,” Kerr added with laughter.

And with that, a successful Armenian Heritage Night came to a close.