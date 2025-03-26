Our priorities

This article was originally published in Western Armenian (Մեր Առաջնահերթութիւնները) in Horizon Weekly. The author translated it for The Armenian Weekly.

The 35th General Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has concluded. However, this conclusion marks not just the end of strategic adjustments but the beginning of tactical planning, work implementations and the hope of transforming the chain of defeats our nation and homeland have experienced into a chain of victories.



It is this beginning that gives meaning to the end of any assembly. This meaning represents a pan-ARF duty—one that must manifest itself through an organizationally sound structure, the securing of necessary resources and a commitment to principles rooted in our origins, all while embracing a modern mindset and a determination to look toward the future.



In this first article, we will outline today’s strategic priorities. In subsequent articles, we will address the tactical requirements for each priority. Naturally, the rationale behind setting these priorities will be guided by the challenges we encounter and our capacity to objectively evaluate past mistakes.

The occupation of Artsakh, the displacement of Armenians and the genocide committed against the Armenians of Artsakh make the collective presence of Artsakh Armenians in Armenia a top priority.

This collective presence of Artsakh Armenians must necessarily have a perspective and goal of a guaranteed return.

The collective presence of Artsakh Armenians and the pursuit of their guaranteed right to return are but a small focal point of Artsakh’s liberation.

The sham trials of prisoners of war—including the military-political leadership who played an undeniable role in the liberation and defense of Artsakh—are not only assaults on individuals but also a crude attempt to undermine the will and determination to live freely.

Strengthening Armenia’s security is essential to halting the chain of defeats and preventing future ones.

Restoring Armenia’s territorial integrity is the first imperative for preserving and strengthening Armenian statehood.

The goal of establishing Armenia and Artsakh as regional players cannot be achieved with an anti-national mindset. Upholding national ideology and values is crucial to ensure effective political influence within the Armenian context.

The Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora triad will become incomplete and meaningless if the Diaspora is not recognized as a strategic lever and partner. Strengthening the strategic significance and potential of the Diaspora is essential.

Armenian national orientation must not lead us toward international political isolation. The guiding principle of this orientation is that relations with key countries must be deepened to the extent that they align with our national interests and goals.

These priorities should serve as our guiding path. We believe that they have the power to unite all forces—both in the homeland and the Diaspora—who are committed to a national ideology and not swayed by misleading or divisive agendas.