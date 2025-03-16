Armenian behavioral scientists convened in New York City

By Harold Takooshian & Ani Kalayjian

On March 8, 2025, the annual conference of the Eastern Psychological Association hosted a forum on “Armenians in the Behavioral Sciences” at the majestic Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square. This forum, at “the crossroads of the world,” brought together nine professionals and students from the Eastern USA to discuss their diverse activities.

The forum chair was Ani Kalayjian, Professor of Psychology at Columbia University and the founding Director of MeaningfulWorld. She shared her group’s 35 years of global relief work following disasters in several regions, including Artsakh, and she welcomed students to join in this work. Her colleague Pauline S. Sipilian screened a brief video on their relief work in Artsakh.

Yeva Grigoryan is a senior at Oakton High School in Virgina and recipient of the 2024 Krieger Award for her outstanding essay on genocide. She discussed “Student research on genocide: 30 years of the Krieger Award,” and encouraged students to submit an essay by April 24, 2025.

Harold Takooshian is Professor of Psychology at Fordham University. He focused on the history and global activities of ABSA—the Armenian Behavioral Science Association.

Kristina Khrimian is a student at Georgetown University and the founding Director of ABSS—Armenian Behavioral Science Students. She described the origins and current activities of ABSS since 2022. ABSS welcomes all US high school and college students to check out its website: https://www.armenian-behavioral-science-students.com/

Leona Abrahamian is a filmmaker and doctoral student in developmental psychology at Fordham University. Her talk, “A lens into the Armenian identity,” displayed two powerful videotapes on the psychology of the Armenian experience to “give survivors a voice.”

Samuel Armen is a teacher at Brooklyn Technical High School and adjunct professor of psychology at Hunter College. He discussed his research on interactive teaching and “Actualizing the student: Pedagogical practices for optimizing Armenia’s future.”

Christopher Atamian is curator of the Atamian-Hovsepian Gallery and Curatorial Practice in New York City. His focus was on “Building a contemporary art market in Armenia.”

Melissa Gazal is a doctoral candidate and Associate Director of Student Involvement at Fordham University. She presented her doctoral research on “Spiritual and identity development of Armenian-American college graduates.”

In addition to PowerPoints, the presenters shared news of upcoming activities in the USA and Yerevan—such as the Krieger Awards on June 5 and the 10th World Congress of Psychology in Yerevan from October 10-12, 2025 (https://psyarm.com/). All are welcome to contact Professor Takooshian for the presentations, a list of upcoming activities, or a one-hour video of this forum, at takoosh@aol.com.