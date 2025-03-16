Announcement of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF-Dashnaktsutyun), whose supreme goal is to ensure the security and prosperity of the Armenian people in their homeland, cannot oppose stable peace in the region. However, agreements reached with Azerbaijan under the threat of force and the new concessions have nothing to do with a genuine and lasting peace process.

To establish lasting and stable peace, the agreement with Azerbaijan must be a comprehensive document that regulates relations, respects the legitimate interests of the Armenian side and includes solutions to all issues that require resolution.

Meanwhile, the agreements and the negotiated document with Azerbaijan do not clarify the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, do not ensure the withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from Armenia’s sovereign territories, do not prevent further Azerbaijani aggression, nor do they address the rights of Artsakh and the people of Artsakh, including the restoration of their violated right to live safely in their homeland as stipulated in the trilateral statement of November 9. Moreover, it does not resolve the issue of returning Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan.

In essence, the negotiated document implies the unconditional approval of Azerbaijani demands.

At the same time, the continuous new preconditions presented to Armenia, such as granting a corridor, changing the Constitution, resettling Azerbaijanis in Armenia, extraditing individuals accused of committing “war crimes against Azerbaijan,” withdrawing Armenia’s lawsuits from international courts, demilitarizing Armenia and dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group directly undermine Armenia’s sovereignty.

It is evident that through such a document, Azerbaijan aims to close the Artsakh issue, and seeks to legitimize through genocide, force and the threat of force what it has gained, while simultaneously preserving the opportunity to extract further concessions from Armenia.

The ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia strongly condemns the new concessions imposed on Armenia and the Armenian people as a result of secret negotiations and declares that it will not accept any document signed at the expense of Armenia’s national interests.

The ARF-Dashnaktsutyun is determined to ensure Armenia’s sovereignty and security and to prevent constitutional changes in Armenia at the request of a hostile country.

ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia

March 15, 2025, Yerevan