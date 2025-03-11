The struggle for press freedom and journalistic integrity in Armenia

In recent years, Armenia has made progress in protecting freedom of speech. In 2024, the country improved its ranking in the World Press Freedom Index, rising from 49th to 43rd place. However, despite some success, Armenia continues to face obstacles that hinder the development of independent media and public discourse. Political pressure, threats to journalists’ safety, media polarization and the lack of an independent judiciary contribute to a tense media atmosphere.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Armenia’s path toward democracy has been fraught with difficulties. A 2024 Freedom House report highlighted a decline in the country’s democratic institutions, particularly regarding the rule of law and the separation of powers. Judicial and administrative systems heavily depend on government decisions, while independent media struggle to survive.

Avetik Ishkhanyan, a human rights activist and head of the Helsinki Committee of Armenia, shared his thoughts with the Weekly in one of his final interviews before his passing on February 16, 2025.

According to Ishkhanyan, Armenia has never had a stable democratic structure. He argued that despite some progress, the fundamental element of democracy—the peaceful transfer of power through elections—has yet to be achieved. Instead, human rights in Armenia are protected only to the extent that they do not threaten those in power.

Ishkhanyan believed that the 2018 revolution, which began with promises of democratic reforms and brought Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to power, generated more hope than actual change. He argued that the revolution marked a transition from an authoritarian system to a “revolutionary-despotism.”

He also stressed that the absence of an independent judiciary restricts freedom of speech and the protection of human rights. The current legal system, he said, is so dependent on the executive branch that it cannot effectively defend journalists’ rights or ensure the functioning of an independent press.

“The Investigative Committee, the National Security Service and other state structures are directly dependent on the prime minister, leading to politically motivated decisions,” he stated.

Freedom of speech, one of the key pillars of democracy, remains a contentious issue in Armenia. A 2023 U.S. State Department report highlighted that while freedom of expression is formally protected in Armenia, media polarization affects public trust in journalism.

Ashot Melikyan, head of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Speech, told the Weekly that while Armenia has improved its global rankings, media polarization poses serious challenges. He argued that many media outlets in Armenia serve political interests, depriving society of objective information.

“Public television does not serve the interests of the people but functions as a propaganda tool for the authorities, often presenting one-sided information,” he said. This limits citizens’ awareness while independent and opposition media struggle to maintain balanced reporting.

Melikyan also emphasized the ethical obligations in journalism, stressing the need for adherence to professional standards. “We witness cases where journalists, serving political interests, neglect the public interest,” he said. “Freedom of speech must be preserved, but it should not threaten public harmony.”

Moreover, violence and threats against journalists often go unpunished. The case of journalist Hripsime Jebejyan illustrates how vulnerable journalists can be. After questioning the prime minister during a press conference on July 25, 2023, Jebejyan, a reporter for Aravot.am, faced unprecedented online attacks. Approximately 300 users systematically posted offensive comments and filed reports against her accounts.

In a 2023 report, Amnesty International documented this “intense campaign of online harassment and threats, including by some public officials,” stating that journalists in Armenia are “regularly subjected to pressure, insults and violence by government supporters.” The Union of Journalists of Armenia condemned what it called “organized, targeted, impudent and brazen” attacks and called on the Armenian government to “stop the targeted harassment” of journalists.

Jebejyan says that maintaining objectivity and impartiality in a polarized media landscape is challenging. “For a journalist, it is important to avoid bias, but it seems there is no other choice. You are either seen as pro-government or opposition,” she said. Despite her efforts to challenge both the government and the opposition with tough questions, she says she is often labeled unfairly.

Jebejyan took legal action to defend her rights, and in 2024 the courts ruled in her favor, requiring two social media users who had posted insults on her Facebook page to pay damages. These victories demonstrate that journalists have the opportunity to defend their rights in court, though success often depends on their determination and courage.

Despite some positive changes, the state of human rights and press freedom in Armenia remains complex. Political pressure, threats against journalists, media polarization and the lack of an independent judiciary present significant challenges to democratic reform.

The perspectives of human rights defenders like Avetik Ishkhanyan and Ashot Melikyan highlight the need to establish effective protections for journalists and uphold ethical standards in the media. Hripsime Jebejyan’s case illustrates the vulnerabilities journalists face and the importance of legal protection for their rights.

For Armenia to fully democratize, it must implement substantial reforms to strengthen judicial independence and safeguard freedom of speech. Only then can society hope for a secure and fair media environment where every journalist can work without fear, serving the public interest.

At the same time, it is crucial for society to actively support these changes and demand greater accountability from state institutions. Only through such collective effort can Armenia move forward on the path to true democratic values.