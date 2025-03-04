About Lent

Lent is the 40-day period of repentance and renewal preceding Easter. It is a special spiritual season for meditation, prayer and penitential practices. It is also a time to deepen one’s understanding of Christ’s sacrifice and Resurrection.

For Western churches, the Lenten season spans 46 days, beginning with Ash Wednesday and ending on Easter Eve. Because Sundays are considered weekly commemorations of the first Easter Sunday, they are not counted as Lenten fast days. With six Sundays in the period, there remain 40 days in Lent.

In the Armenian Apostolic Church, Lent is called Médz Bahk, meaning “major fast.” The Armenian Church also observes “minor” fasts, such as Arajavoratz Bahk, Navakatiatz Bahk and several weekly and daily fasts. Lent, having the longest duration, is thus called Médz Bahk. Unlike the Western churches, Lent in the Armenian Church begins the day after Boon Barékendan.

Historically, Lent was a time for those seeking repentance and Christian fellowship to do public penance. During the Middle Ages, strict 40-day fasts, consisting of abstinence from meat and other foods, were obligatory for Christians. Gradually, these practices became less rigid. In modern times, the emphasis has shifted from long periods of fasting to prayer, meditation and reflection on the meaning of Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection.

The 40 days of Lent symbolize Jesus’ withdrawal into the desert, where he fasted and prayed for 40 days before beginning his public ministry.

Traditional Lenten practices include fasting, spiritual commitment and giving, religious and spiritual exercises such as prayer and reflection, the study of Scripture and church worship services.

Fasting: a practice of discipline and renewal

Fasting, or abstinence, means abstaining from consuming certain foods, such as meat, eggs or milk.

Fasting can be a way to cleanse one’s body and mind. It can also be good for your health. If Christians do not observe a complete fast, they could still decrease the amount of food they eat. People generally give in to their appetites too much. That is the basis for the practice of giving up certain things during Lent: self-discipline.

Fasting may help people become masters over their habits. For some, bad habits may be smoking, drinking, gambling or temper tantrums. For individuals who feel self-righteous because they don’t practice those evil habits, let me point out that overeating, criticizing and negative talk can be equally bad habits.

Fasting can also help put life into perspective. One can eat to live, not live to eat. Habits become tools to build a better life, rather than chains that constrain.

Special commitments

Lenten self-denial is not just about giving up something—it is about replacing distractions with deeper spiritual growth.

Special commitments can include giving up certain things for a greater good or a sublime cause. Self-denial should be a positive act, such as foregoing some social activities to make room for reading, studying and meditating, as well as helping others through church and charitable activities.

Giving one’s time, talent or treasure can serve and benefit others. One may find real spiritual fulfillment in these activities. Giving is not a sacrifice. It is a privilege, honor and joy.

Religious and spiritual exercises

This aspect of Lent is the most important, giving meaning to all other observances. The religious and spiritual exercises include the following:

Prayer

Prayer, in its simplest form, is communication with God. It is more than a petition—it is speaking, as well as listening, to God.

Reflection

Reflection means examining one’s life seriously and thoughtfully. Spiritual renewal becomes possible only if people are willing to examine and evaluate their lives as Christians. It also means a willingness to change their lives when they realize that Christ suffered and died for their sins.

Christian studies

This means reading God’s word and reflecting on how it transforms lives. Along with the Bible, people may read Christian books and literature and participate in Bible study.

Worship

Worship is the heart of Christian faith. Corporate worship focuses on the acknowledgment and celebration that God is a great, loving and gracious God. Special worship services are held throughout Lent, which can renew and strengthen people’s faith.

If we observe the Lenten season properly, it can be a season of reawakening and renewal—shedding our old, sinful selves and allowing God to recreate our image anew.