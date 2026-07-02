Founding the Museum

In 2018, I reapplied to college. Yes, at my age. Massachusetts has a program at its state universities allowing seniors, age-wise, to take courses or entire degree programs at significant discounts. I pay taxes in Massachusetts, so I took advantage. I studied and sat for the GRE, the Graduate Record Exam, and passed with colors. So began a four-year endeavor that culminated in 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic, with my earning a Master of Science in nonprofit management.

All along, my objective was to learn what I could about opening a museum. My thesis was entitled “The Future of Museums.” I’ve written in the Armenian Weekly about how my Dad was a machinist and metal artist. My idea has been to establish the Megerdichian Museum to showcase his artistic work and that of other metalworking artists, particularly machinists. On campus at Worcester State University, where I matriculated, I discovered its art gallery and inquired about displaying some of Dad’s pieces there. Since there weren’t appropriate display cases, and Dad’s art is mostly miniatures, we mutually nixed my request. When they asked what my long-term objective was, I answered, “To create a museum.” I was warned about how costly my objective would be. Others told me I was wasting my time with such a pie-in-the-sky endeavor. Maybe. Obviously, there are lots of considerations, cost being only one. There are also issues of subject matter, collection size, my age, space, administration, profit vs. nonprofit, etc. Through my studies, I learned that there are more et ceteras, and even more et ceteras.

I’m now 13 years into my mission of promoting Dad’s art. I’ve exhibited it at nearly 50 venues around the U.S. Others are planned. I estimate 30,000 people have seen Dad’s art in person. My growing portfolio and experience will, I hope, allow me to bring my idea to fruition. I suspect one major obstacle is timing, as this may not be the right time yet. Until it is, I’ll continue my ways, including creating my watercolor-collage impressions of Dad’s art, as I have for nearly the past three years. It’s always the right time to paint in Dad’s honor. My art accompanies my column here in the Armenian Weekly.

My current painting is, like this article, titled “Founding the Museum.” It’s my playful, if not dreamy, imagining of how the Megerdichian Museum could look. When I first conceived the museum idea, the projected subject matter l consisted only of metal art. Now I envision Dad’s art in cases and my art, which is based on Dad’s, hanging on and lining the walls. All my paintings — and there are now over 200 — come with a background story compressed into a 17-syllable haiku. Each painting incorporates something from Dad’s collection and caricatures of friends and family members, all in good humor. They’re intended to elicit a smile, if not an outright laugh.

So why am I relating this story? Please know that I’m not touting myself or boasting. My ongoing refrain is that if I, as an age-wise senior, can embark on and accomplish ambitious goals, so can you, whether you read or listen to me. In other words, if I can strive to reach my goals, so can you. It’s never too late. We constantly tell our kids not to be afraid to become what they want. I’m simply a kid trying to become what I want by the time I grow up!

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Now, getting back to the museum. Can it become a reality? Hopefully. I’ve researched Armenian-themed museums in the U.S. and have come to realize there is room for another, somewhere in Massachusetts. Informing the public at large about what we, as Armenians, have accomplished is always good. So, if you have ideas to share, I’d appreciate hearing them. By the way, if you have some space or cash that’s just begging to be turned into a museum, let me know.