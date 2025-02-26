Corpo-real: Amassia Niziblian’s exploration of memory and identity

With a distinct style shaped by personal narratives, Amassia Niziblian’s latest solo exhibition Corpo-real provides visitors with an unfiltered truth. Showcased at the Armenian Center for Contemporary Experimental Art (NPAK) in Yerevan, Corpo-real features 26 pieces, including illustrations, video, animation, audio installation and other elements. Together, they connect the space as a whole, deepening the immersive experience.

Corpo-real delves into themes of identity, family history and intergenerational memory, forming an intimate dialogue between past and present, body and mark. According to Niziblian, “Corpo-real is a curated space, which represents some fragments of self-documentation. I play a lot with memory in this process. I try to listen to the hidden realities of stories that are told, and sometimes I develop a piece from collective, fragmented memories. I believe self-observation is an action that needs to be taken consciously.”

The selection was curated by Mariam Ghalayan, with a focus on preserving a cohesive narrative. The main concept is the body as a vessel, reflecting the artist’s time spent listening to family stories in Montreal, Canada.

Through delicate line work and the use of hair as a central medium, Niziblian transforms self-documentation into a visual language. Ink on paper becomes a reflection of the self—a space where memory and observation intertwine. Hair, both a physical trace and a symbol of heritage, threads through the compositions like a handwritten story of inherited experiences. Each strand, like a drawn line, represents the weight of personal and shared history.

“Hair is slow to decompose, both when cut from its source of growth and post-mortem. As a material, it carries memory and serves as a physical link to past selves. I utilize it to visualise the way of intergenerational memory,” Niziblian explained.

The exhibition is divided into several sections, partly due to NPAK’s structural design. “The space allows for the works to be observed without the pressure of too much separation of architecture, and the vastness collects them all into a collective piece. The opportunity to show these works here sparks a push, and as an artist, I feel the support,” Niziblian said.

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors immediately sense the interplay between organization, surface and skin. Moving forward, they cross the “hair bridge,” where they encounter a more intimate space and atmosphere.

Niziblian believes that everyone feels curiosity about their own story. While some may quickly move past it, others feel a constant pull to explore and understand their roots. Knowing one’s story can serve as an anchor, providing a sense of stability—especially in a world where movement, whether driven by war or necessity, is inevitable. For Niziblian, identity is a layered concept—personal yet collective, cultural yet political. It is shaped by the experiences of her ancestors and the process of navigating realities, stories and lives.

Niziblian believes that knowing one’s story is a way to stay grounded—especially in an unstable world, of constant movement driven by chaos. Through this exhibition, the artist challenges societal norms and encourages openness, inviting viewers to embrace their identities, histories and futures with vulnerability—all central themes in her work.



This body of work is an ongoing process. Its core themes are self, memory, trauma and inter-generational experience, with each exploration phase focusing on a different aspect. “I am trusting my intuition, and the visualization of the concept is purely based on the specific moment,” she shared.

Niziblian hopes that Corpo-real will encourage visitors to adopt her method of self examination and normalize vulnerability as a way to heal and reconstruct.

Corpo-real is on display at NPAK from January 24 until February 28, 2025, with free admission for all visitors.