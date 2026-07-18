The Somme remembers: An Armenian son lost in the First World War

In 1916, during the First World War, the fields of northern France were no longer fields at all, but a terrifying wasteland of mud, broken trees and endless shell holes. Day after day, gunfire cracked through the cold air as exhausted men stumbled forward, the ground shaking with every blast, the world reduced to noise, fear and death. Among this living hell known as the Battle of the Somme was a young Armenian man named Aganoor.

Aganoor John Aganoor was born on August 29, 1891 in Feltham, West London, the son of Petrus Basil Aganoor and Mabel Frances Aganoor. His father, an Armenian born in the Dutch East Indies, came to Britain via the Netherlands and became a naturalized British citizen. A successful businessman, he also served as Secretary of the Anglo-Armenian Society. Aganoor grew up with his two beloved sisters, Kathleen, a year older, and Margaret, three years younger, in the family home at 52 Bath Road in Chiswick.

His early childhood was marked by hardship and sorrow. When Aganoor was just seven years old, his father died, leaving the family without financial security or a home of their own. Forced to move in with Mabel’s elderly parents, life became a daily struggle. Despite this, his mother showed remarkable strength, doing everything she could to provide stability, care and comfort for her three children.

Aganoor’s education proved to be a turning point. He first attended Harrow House School in Westhampnett before going on to Christ’s Hospital in Horsham, a charitable boarding school for children whose families could not afford education. There, he distinguished himself as a capable and determined student, known for his focus and intelligence.

At the age of 18, Aganoor began working for the London County & Westminster Bank, taking the first steps towards what promised to be a successful career. Yet his ambitions and dreams, like those of so many young men of his generation, were interrupted by the outbreak of war in 1914. Without hesitation, he left his position at the bank and enlisted in the British Army, believing it was his duty to serve his country and defend the values he felt were worth sacrificing for.

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He joined the Queen’s Westminster Rifles and was sent to the Western Front in November 1914. Through discipline, courage, and leadership, he rose to the rank of Second Lieutenant. Later serving with the 17th Battalion London Regiment, Aganoor took on the responsibility of leading his men in one of the most demanding campaigns of the war.

The offensive he entered was unlike anything the soldiers had known before. Launched in 1916, the Battle of the Somme became a prolonged struggle marked by relentless artillery fire, ravaged terrain, and overwhelming loss of life. Units were ordered forward again and again against heavily fortified positions, where progress was measured in yards and survival often depended on chance as much as courage. The scale of destruction and human cost left a lasting mark on all who endured it.

It was during this ordeal, on a September morning in 1916, that Aganoor was with his unit in the High Wood sector. The area was heavily contested, with shattered trees, deep shell craters, and constant attacks from opposing positions. In the midst of this chaos, Aganoor was struck by enemy fire and killed on September 15, 1916. He was only 25 years old. Back in England, his mother and sisters were devastated by the news of his death, a grief that settled over the family like a permanent shadow and remained with them, unspoken but ever-present, for the rest of their lives.

Initially buried near where he fell, Aganoor’s remains were later exhumed in 1920 and reinterred at Caterpillar Valley Cemetery in Longueval, France—a place of solemn remembrance for those who never returned home. Aganoor is also commemorated on the Christ’s Hospital War Memorial in Horsham and on the London County Westminster & Parr’s Bank Sports Club War Memorial in Norbury, ensuring that his name and service are preserved for generations to come.

Today, the fields of the Somme lie quiet beneath open skies. Grass has returned where mud once swallowed men whole, and the wind now moves gently across a landscape shaped by history. One hundred and ten years after Aganoor’s death, there is a stillness broken only by birdsong, as nature slowly heals what was once destroyed. Amid the quiet beauty of these peaceful fields, Aganoor’s spirit and memory endure, forever resting within the silence.