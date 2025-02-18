Aram Manoukian Institute for Strategic Planning publishes a policy paper on the right of return of Artsakh Armenians

WATERTOWN, Mass.—In February 2025, the Aram Manoukian Institute for Strategic Planning published its second policy recommendation series on the “Right of Return of the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).”

The authors of the paper include Yeghia Tashjian, the Regional and International Affairs Cluster Coordinator for the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut and a columnist for the Armenian Weekly; Nareg Seferian, a Visiting Assistant Professor of Government and Foreign Affairs at Hampden-Sydney College; Thomas Becker, the Legal and Policy Director at the University Network for Human Rights; and Salma Waheedi, Lecturer on Law and Executive Director of the Program on Law and Society in the Muslim World at Harvard Law School and a Legal Advisor on the Middle East and North Africa at the University Network for Human Rights.

This timely paper examines the forced deportation of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh (also known as “Artsakh” in Armenian) by Azerbaijan, defining it as ethnic cleansing. Drawing from Freedom House’s comprehensive report on the topic and the resolution passed by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) in September 2024, the authors conclude that Azerbaijan’s systematic attacks, forced displacement and destruction of cultural heritage are elements of a premeditated campaign to expel Nagorno-Karabakh of its ethnic Armenians, triggering international legal obligations, including a sustainable right of return. The paper combines perspectives from Armenian and international experts in political science and human rights law to analyze the crisis’s historical, legal and geopolitical dimensions.

The authors discuss the Armenian presence in the region from antiquity to the establishment of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast under Soviet rule, the independence movement and subsequent wars, with a focus on the 2020 and 2023 conflicts. The international response, including statements from the European Union, United Nations and International Court of Justice, highlights the obligation to ensure safe repatriation and protect Armenian rights and cultural heritage. The paper underscores key violations of international law, including breaches of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Geneva Conventions, and advocates for accountability in international legal forums.

The paper offers actionable recommendations for the U.S. government to support the right of return, including securing international guarantees, advocating for the preservation of Armenian cultural sites, and holding Azerbaijani officials accountable for war crimes. It emphasizes the necessity of sustained international engagement, legal mechanisms and Armenian government support to ensure the dignity, security and cultural legacy of displaced ethnic Armenians, ultimately laying the groundwork for a just resolution and enduring peace in the region.

These recommendations focus on safeguarding the rights of displaced ethnic Armenians, and urge Baku to provide conditions for the safe return of Nagorno-Karabakh’s indigenous inhabitants. If Baku fails to provide guarantees and conditions for a safe return, then Yerevan must support international efforts to prosecute Azerbaijani officials who are responsible for crimes and forced deportations. Finally, the Armenian government must engage with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization and religious organizations to pressure Baku to preserve the Armenian cultural and religious identity in Nagorno-Karabakh by preventing the systematic destruction of centuries-old Armenian monuments, churches and monasteries.

