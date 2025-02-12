Celebrating International Women’s Day: ARS Eastern USA’s seminar and 115th anniversary

The Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA invites you to a noteworthy seminar to honor International Women’s Day and to celebrate the organization’s 115th anniversary. The event will take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral, 221 East 27th Street, New York, New York.

Caroline Chamavonian, Chairperson of the Armenian Relief Society, Eastern Region Executive Board, stated “We are proud of the quality of lecturers this seminar has gathered. Our membership from chapters throughout the eastern United States will gather in New York not only to participate in this seminar but also to celebrate 115 years of service to the Armenian community here and throughout the world.”

Titled “Empowerment of Armenian Women and Strengthening Our Organizations,” this educational seminar is open to all members, friends and supporters of the ARS. To attend, registration is requested at https://arseastusa.org/nyc115 .

The first session will feature three insightful presentations:

Ungerouhi Susan Arpajian Jolley: “We Carry Our Ancestors with Us”

Ungerouhi Verginie Touloumian: “The Armenian Woman and the ARS”

Ungerouhi Taleen Lachinian: “The ARS of Tomorrow”

Susan Arpajian Jolley

A Philadelphia native and University of Pennsylvania graduate, Susan Arpajian Jolley is a retired English teacher and co-author of Out of My Great Sorrows: The Armenian Genocide and Artist Mary Zakarian, a biography of her aunt. The book received the 2018 Minas and Kohar Tölölyan Prize for Contemporary Literature.

Since its publication, Susan has spoken at numerous art history and academic forums, highlighting her aunt’s powerful artwork, the multi-generational impact of the Armenian Genocide and Armenian resilience today.

In 2021, her aunt’s art was the focal point of Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide, an exhibition at Stockton University. Susan collaborated with scholars, including ARS member Cynthia Ruggerio, to create The Armenian Genocide: One Family’s Story, an exhibit inspired by her book. This exhibition, which explores her family’s history within the broader context of Armenian Genocide scholarship, has traveled throughout New Jersey and is currently on display at William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey.

Susan is also honored to currently serve as treasurer of the ARS Philadelphia “Artemis” Chapter, named after her paternal grandmother, Artemis Arpajian.

Verginie Touloumian

Verginie Touloumian works at Sage Hill School, where she oversees the Service Learning and Internship Programs. In this role, she fosters ongoing relationships with local community partners, creating meaningful, service-based experiences that benefit both students and the community and equips her students with the skills necessary for success in their professional journeys. Additionally, she serves as the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for ARS Eastern USA and as the secretary of the ARS “Sevan” Chapter of Orange County. Previously, she was the Executive Director of the Armenian Relief Society’s International Office and the Community Outreach Director for the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR).

Verginie holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Woodbury University and a master’s in Management and Leadership from Pepperdine University. During her time at Pepperdine, she was selected to participate in a study-abroad program at the University of Oxford and was assigned to provide management consultations to the Los Angeles Mission’s Anne Douglas Center for Women. Verginie was an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Western United States, where she served on the Central Executive as secretary and vice chairperson, and on the Glendale “Roupen” chapter executive as a secretary and a chairperson. She participated in the AYF Youth Corps and the Camp Javakhk Programs and has also chaired AYF Western Region’s “With Our Soldiers” Program, the United Human Rights Council, the Educational Council and the 100 Days of Action Project.

Taleen Lachinian

A fourth-generation member of the Armenian Relief Society, Taleen Lachinian was also an active participant in the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and attended Camp Haiastan for nine years. She holds an undergraduate degree from Boston University and an MBA from Boston College. Currently, Taleen is working in finance; she resides in Boston with her fiancé, Arda, and their dog.

The second session of the seminar will feature two impactful presentations:

Ungh Ani Hotoyan-Joly (ARS, Canada): “Inclusion and Belonging”

Ms. Christina Mehranbod: “The ARS and the United Nations Commission of the Status of Women”

Ani Hotoyan-Joly

Ani Hotoyan-Joly currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Toronto “Roubina” Chapter. From 2019 to 2023, she was a member of the ARS Canada Regional Board, and from 2016 to 2019, she served on the ARS Toronto “Roubina” Chapter Board. Prior to these roles, she contributed to the Christmas Market Committee and the International Women’s Day Committee. She is also a member of ARS Inc.’s Audit Committee.

Beyond her involvement with ARS, Ani has held leadership positions on several prestigious boards. From 2016 to 2022, she was a board member at Women’s College Hospital, chairing key committees, including the Governance Committee and the Resources Committee. She also served on the Board of Ontario Power Generation for four years, where she was a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and the Compensation, Leadership and Governance Committee. In her last two years, she chaired the Audit & Risk Committee. Additionally, she was a Board Member at Echelon Financial Holdings, serving as Chair of the Governance & Nominations Committee.

Professionally, Ani has over 40 years of business experience in finance and corporate governance. From 2005 to 2018, she worked at Coventree Inc., serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Secretary for the last nine years. Prior to that, she was VP of Finance and CFO at Swiss Reinsurance Company Canada (P&C). From 1989 to 2002, she held various senior leadership roles at Zurich Canada.

Ani is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA) and a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA). She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and several corporate governance certifications, including the ICD.D – Institute of Corporate Directors & Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto and CCB.D – Global Competent Boards

Christina Mehranbod

Christina Mehranbod is a doctoral candidate in Epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Her research employs advanced statistical methods, spatial analytics and epidemiological techniques to explore how environmental factors influence health, particularly in injury risk and substance use. Her work is supported by a National Institutes of Health (NIH) F31 grant.

As Principal Investigator for a Columbia Global Mental Health Council study, Christina leads research on alcohol consumption patterns and environments among young adults in Armenia—examining the impact of the pandemic and war on alcohol use and mental health. This study aims to inform people about interventions addressing unhealthy alcohol consumption and mental health outcomes.

Beyond academia, Christina has been deeply involved in public health and international advocacy. She served as the United Nations Coordinator for the Armenian Relief Society (2018-2020), representing ARS in global policy discussions. More recently, she led a health data visualization training program at the National Institute of Health in Armenia, focusing on transforming complex data into effective tools for population health communication and policy development.

Chairperson Chimavonian invited all to join for this day of education, empowerment and community.

Visit our website for all details on the 115th Anniversary Weekend: www.arseastusa.org/ nyc115