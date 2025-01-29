PM Pashinyan’s comments on Armenian Genocide spark accusations of denialism

YEREVAN—Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent comments on the Armenian Genocide have ignited a firestorm of criticism across Armenia and the global Armenian nation.
Speaking to members of the Armenian diaspora in Zurich on January 24, Pashinyan suggested that the full significance of the Armenian Genocide was not fully understood until the 1950s. He posed the questions: “How is it that there was no agenda for the Armenian Genocide in 1939, and how is it that the agenda for the Armenian Genocide appeared in 1950? How did it happen?”
“We need to revisit the history of the Armenian Genocide. We need to understand what happened, why it happened, and through whom we perceived the events,” the prime minister continued.
Pashinyan’s remarks have drawn immediate and sharp rebukes from multiple national and religious institutions, political groups and civil society organizations in Armenia and the diaspora. His comments questioning the historical and national perception of the Armenian Genocide are seen as an attempt to distance Armenia from the history that has long formed a cornerstone of its identity and foreign policy.
In response to Pashinyan’s comments, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reaffirmed its stance on the genocide, which it says has been an integral part of the Church’s religious and national identity for over a century. The statement highlighted that, as early as 1921, under the leadership of Catholicos Gevorg VI Surenyants, the Armenian Apostolic Church declared April 24 as the official day of remembrance for the victims of the genocide.
“The creation of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, constructed in 1967, and the canonization of the genocide martyrs in 2015 are the embodiment of our nation’s collective will to honor and condemn this horrific event,” the statement reads. The Church emphasized that the Armenian Genocide is not only a crime against the Armenian people but also a crime against humanity, and recognition of the genocide is a moral and historical imperative for both Armenia and the international community. The Church added that Pashinyan’s remarks are at odds with its firm position that the genocide must be universally condemned and recognized.
The Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) in Armenia also issued a strong condemnation of Pashinyan’s “anti-national, anti-state and anti-scientific” comments, which it said undermine the collective rights and identity of the Armenian people. The ARF accused Pashinyan of catering to the demands of Turkey and Azerbaijan by questioning the undeniable fact of the Armenian Genocide and undermining the recognition efforts of over 40 countries, as well as initiatives to prevent future crimes against humanity.
The ARF further criticized Pashinyan’s remarks for dishonoring the work of generations of Armenians who fought for international recognition and for insulting the memory of the one and a half million Armenian martyrs canonized by the Armenian Apostolic Church. Emphasizing the importance of recognition, the ARF stated that it is vital not only for Armenia’s national interests but also for international justice. The party warned that abandoning the pursuit of genocide recognition would not neutralize the threats posed by Azerbaijan’s territorial demands, but would instead embolden hostile political agendas.
The Armenian National Committee (ANC) International also sharply criticized Pashinyan’s statements for echoing “the same arguments put forth by Turkey and Azerbaijan, who continue to deny the undeniable historical fact of the genocide.” According to the ANC, these remarks “are nothing less than an insult to the memory of the innocent victims” and to “the hundreds of humanitarians and scholars who have fought for its recognition.”
The ANC also criticized Pashinyan’s suggestion that the Armenian people “received” their history from outside sources, calling this view ignorant and historically inaccurate. It claimed that Pashinyan’s actions are driven by a need to find allies among hostile forces — namely, Turkey and Azerbaijan — as he faces growing opposition domestically.
The Genesis Armenia think tank also joined the chorus of criticism, stating that the prime minister’s rhetoric marks a dangerous turn in Armenia’s foreign policy. It cautioned: “Pashinyan’s remarks undermine Armenia’s moral authority and long-established commitment to the recognition and condemnation of the genocide. They suggest a troubling openness to revising the historical narrative surrounding the Armenian Genocide, which could embolden denialist forces in both Turkey and Azerbaijan.”
Genesis Armenia noted that this shift in narrative could have long-term negative consequences for Armenia’s geopolitical position, especially in light of ongoing Azerbaijani territorial demands. “If Armenia moves away from its position on the genocide, it risks diminishing the moral foundation of its diplomacy and international standing, which has traditionally been built upon the principle of historical truth and justice for the victims of the genocide,” it said, adding that Pashinyan’s remarks not only threaten to fracture Armenia’s national unity but also embolden forces seeking to undermine Armenia’s sovereignty.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has continued to press forward with his territorial demands, particularly the establishment of a “Zangezur Corridor,” a proposed land passage that would connect Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhichevan through Armenian territory. Aliyev has framed this as an issue of national security, stating that Azerbaijan must have free access for transportation and economic development. Aliyev told the press on Tuesday: “This is not an issue that Armenia can decide unilaterally. We will take practical steps to ensure the establishment of this corridor, with or without Armenia’s approval.”
Recent statements by Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service and the Secretary of the Security Council present a nuanced and somewhat contradictory view of Armenia’s security outlook. The Foreign Intelligence Service’s annual report takes a measured approach, downplaying the likelihood of a large-scale military confrontation with Azerbaijan. The analysis suggests that while “the likelihood of a large-scale attack on Armenia by the Azerbaijani side is not assessed as high,” the risks of local tensions and escalation along the border remain significant in the absence of an Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty. The report highlights the ongoing border demarcation and delimitation efforts as potential avenues for de-escalation.
On the other hand, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, has painted a more alarming picture, voicing concerns over Azerbaijan’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric. He specifically pointed to recent military exercises and the transfer of foreign military equipment to Baku as troubling signs. Grigoryan emphasized that Armenia is doing everything it can to foster regional stability amid these growing tensions.
I am shocked and sick… with a very high BP!
I have written so many historical poetry books about genocide as my ancestors suffered…
Those are my books and Eight of them were Inaugurated at Komitas Museum in Yerevan… One should send Pashinyan many copies to read…
Sylva’s Twenty-Eight Poetry Collections since July 2007 will be >30!
Lance my Hart {Heart} at a Glance (July 2007)
[Modified to the Arabic Language by Poet: Sylva (January 2019)
Delete Depression ~ Type Inspiration (November 2007)
A Poetic Soul Shined of Genocides (August 2008)
Angel ‘Lilit’ Lilting via Internet (October 2008)
Sons: Take My Heart and Transplant (February 2009)
Millennium Brains’ Lacrimates (March 2009)
Politics Play~People Pay~Poets Proms~Pledging Pray (May 2009)
E-Mails: Beneath Blossoming Trees (June 2009)
Songs of Searing Desert Storms (December 2009)
Sylva’s Serenade Dative Eyes (January 2010)
My Son~My Sun: Chants Ann, Obama’s Mother (June 2011)
Syndromes of Souls (March 2012)
Carve Poetry ‘INtTO’ Your Psyche (July 2014)
Gomidas~Komitas, ‘My Musical Saint’ (April 2016)
Arches of Symphonious ‘Sabre Dance’ of Ballet Gayane (May 2017)
Churchill at Ararat with Sylva’s Ethereal Love Songs (May 2018)
Sylva’s Blossoming Years~’SERDIS’~Armenian Poems (May 2018)
Your Brain ‘IS-NOT’ a Box (June 2018)
BRING OUT our Genocided Skulls & Artful Hands! (April 2019)
Sylva’s >1000 Poems for 1000 Nights (February 2023)
Why Hate=Hateness=Hatism=Why!?! (March 2023)
Your Blue~Green Eyes~Sparkling Love (April 2023)
Sylva’s AI Poetic Stories (April 2024)
Gomidas Musical God (May 2024)
Pedicide ‘iss’ Genocide (September 2024)
English~Italian Poems (October 2024)
New Poetic Words~Sylva’s Poetic Dictionary (2024 !)
Children Rhymes (2025 !)
Artsakh War & Holocausted Sons! (2025 !)
Fruits Serenades Stanzas (2025 !)
Female Healing Poems (2025 !)
Roads to Happiness! (2025 !)
Dr. Sylva Portoian is the Carnegie Spring 2009 Poetry Contest Winner of Policy Innovations (Carnegie Council on Ethics and International Affairs) for her poem Inauguration Day.
What are millions of Armenians in diaspora doing, touristing? from where these Armenians came from? Western powers want us divided so they can control the faith of Armenian land.
Nicole is toxic and national embarrassment absolutely a walking disaster.
It is not good to deny the Armenian Genocide. But also I think that it is good to update with research and facts the Armenian Genocide so that the new generations of Armenians are not indifferent to the true facts and testimonies of people who have lost everything, family, relatives, friends, houses, land. This will help to update not only the knowledge but also the historical conviction and the identity as Armenians and as a Christian nation.
Mr. Pashinyan represents the democratic will of the people. We are now a westernized country, remember? So please show the man some respect, as he is the Western financed “leader” our “people” wanted not only in 2018 but also in 2020, 2021 and 2023…
What is preferable a western backed leader or a Russian stooge in Yerevan?
Pashinyan is clearly in bed with Aliyev and Erdogon. He deserves nothing. No respect nothing. My grandparents suffered at the hands of the Ottoman Empire and you want us to destroy their memories?? Who are you?? The letters left to me by my great grandparents who were marched to the desert and died in 1915 are true. You’re questioning the history??
On the Genocide issue, to Pashinian to be legit, all Armenians should vote on the Genocide and not only the Armenians in Armenia.
This psychopath will say and do anything to absolve himself of his failures and unpatriotic and disastrous foreign policies that have caused so much damage to the nation in such a short time. Does anyone think he would be elected prime minister in 2018 after his fake “velvet revolution” if he raised such deliberate and baseless questions purely for provocation purposes, as if to legitimize his failures in hindsight, and showed his true face during the elections? Of course not! He would have been ostracize for his traitorous political beliefs and dropped as candidate for good. To say revisit and see why the Armenian Genocide happened is denialist and treasonous. There can be no “why” on any mass extermination and genocide and there is no statute of limitation on such crimes in order to try to sweep it under the rug. When he speaks about any subject that is very sensitive and critical to fellow Armenians he sounds like the spokesperson and the mouthpiece for our enemies. He has no shame. You would think a former journalist, who should be differentiated from ordinary Armenians, would know our history in great depth and detail but clearly that is not the case or he does know and is a true impostor and a con artist.
I also remember when he stood in front of the entire nation at the parliament soon after his disastrous handling of the 2020 joint Turkish-Azerbaijani invasion of Armenian liberated territories and questioned the Armenian origin of the 1992 liberated town of Shushi the cultural capital of the Armenian Artsakh province. He argued and put to question to his opposition audience asking if this “gloomy” town was Armenian when the population of this town right before its liberation from the enemy occupation in 1992 was 93% Azerbaijani as if he had no clue about the recent history of the town when in 1920 the Azerbaijani criminals together with their terrorist Turkish collaborators, joining them freshly from committing the Armenian Genocide, attacked and burnt down everything Armenian and ethnically cleansed the town of its indigenous Armenian population murdering 20,000 in the process. What else did he expect the population of this town to be after seventy years of occupation under USSR and in absence of its murdered native Armenians? He is truly an embarrassment to the nation. I don’t know how and can’t believe this traitor is still in office but I do know most of those politically gullible and ignorant voters who voted him into office, not for his credentials because he had none but only for the purpose of getting rid of the former leaders and increase in their pensions, are now hiding in shame for being taken as fools by this impostor. A few of them who dare speak publically don’t even want to hear his name and want him gone for good!
A lot of these things only become better understood years later, initially the focus is on survival and perhaps revenge. Afterwards a more ritualistic commemoration develops in time along with the quest for recognition and in all those witness and survivors die and later on those who heard directly from those who witness and survivors. In time it becomes inexorably less relevant to the people’s present. The same happens with old glories.
Just when you think Pashinyan cannot sink any loer, he does.
Pashinyan is the embodiment of treason.
Pashinyan’s remarks smacks of the Armenian Genocide denial and campaigns of Turkey and Azerbaijan. But that such words come out of him, while not surprising anymore, is appalling nevertheless. This guy will do anything to appease Armenia’s two archenemies, who press for very harsh and humiliating concessions from Armenia. While it would be shocking, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pashinyan drops the teaching of the Armenian Genocide in Armenian schools and is morphed into the denialist “Turkish-version” that it was just a “war” and that “many civilans on both sides were massacred”, as one of his many appeasements.
Critics of Pashinyan should actually LISTEN to what he said in the video clip! Nowhere does he deny that a genocide occured. Rather, he raises the issue of how that genocide is understood by many Armenians in the diaspora. Furthermore, he asks Armenians do delve deeper into the role played by Armenians (church, political parties, etc.) in what unfolded in the Ottoman Empire of the day. For too long, many Armenians have conveniently avoided such sensitive topics…It’s as if Armenians were a “third-party” to history, independent of history, rather than “players”.
Those who commit the crime of genocide often stigmatize their victims by saying in essence “they deserved it” to justify their actions. Genocide is Genocide period and can never be condoned. If you haven’t already I would suggest you read the following first hand eyewitness accounts of the Armenian Genocide.
1) Ambassador Morganthau’s Story, by Henry Morganthau, US Ambassadot to the
Ottoman Empire 1913-16. 2) The Slaughterhouse Privince, by US Consul Leslie Davis who was present in Anatolia during the Armenian Genocide 3) Ravished Armenia by Aurora Mardiganian who as a teenage girl miraculously survived a truly terrible and heartbreaking ordeal during the Armenian Genocide 4) Armenian Golgotha by Father Grigoris Balakian who was one of the 250 influential Armenians rounded up on April 24, 1915 to be executed. He was sent on the death march but managed to survive thanks to some timely help by courageous individuals and his fluency in German. He was determined to survive to tell the story. We have these first hand eyewitness accounts which are far more credible than anything that will be fabricated at this point in time (or in the future) by people with ulterior motives.
Being fluent in Armenian and watching Pashinyan’s full interview in Armenian I can safely say there is absolutely something wrong with this man. Regardless of what he said and why he said it, which was rather odd and out of context, there can be no excuse and reason “why” a genocide is committed. Murdering in utmost brutal fashion 1.5 million defenseless Armenian civilians, regardless of their gender and age and purely because of their Armenian ethnicity, in premeditated and cold-blooded fashion, needless to say for centuries old fascist Turkish agenda, is what you would call a “Capital Crime” in the United States and in 1.5 million folds in this case. You can talk about, discuss and analyze many things about the events back in 1915 but to introduce a “why” in the discussion should be unforgivable. These were all innocent civilians who were targeted in the most opportune time, when the world was in chaos and engaged in a World War, and with the ultimate intention and goal of their physical removal and destruction through murder to seize their homeland for good and without their presence in order to put an end to the Armenian Cause.
This is not the first time this senile mad man has made such irresponsible remarks. In recent tragic events, when the Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan was sounding the alarms to the “international community” about nearly a year-long blockade and starvation of Artsakh Armenians, Pashinyan countering him was at the same time claiming there was no danger to the physical safety of the fellow Armenian population there! This is the same man who was sending truckloads of aid to Turkish earthquake victims while letting Artsakh Armenians starve! This is also the same senile man who in one of his recent interviews in the Armenian capital said that when we try to form alliances and acquire weapons from them to protect us they may not sell them to us because we have Mount Ararat, as the national emblem of Armenia, which is prominently featured on the country’s coat of arms but today located, he can’t even say occupied, on terrorist Turkish soil, this alone can be interpreted by them as we not just needing these weapons to defend ourselves but that also because we have aggressive intentions for wanting to acquire them!Imagine that!
I think the point is that there needs to be an understanding that humanity must come to that simply does not excuse genocide for any reason. No matter the “why,” genocide is genocide and is Inhumane.
Unfortunately, we are not there yet.
That’s denialism, but you can spin that any way you want. The victims of genocide care not at fault, even if some organizations made poor decisions.
Mr. pashinyan is having same opinion with Hovhannes Katchaznouni: (The First Prime Minister of the independent
Armenian Republic says in his report, entitled “Dashnagtzoutiun Has Nothing To
Do Anymore”, submitted to the 1923 Dashnagtzoutiun Party Convention:)
I think it’s worthwhile to listen to his question and search for the answer. How WAS it that the Armenian question didn’t come until after the holocaust? Perhaps, after what happened to the Jews and the similarities with what had happened to them, the Armenians posed the question later to be known as “the Armenian Question.”
Pashinyan said a lot of ignorant things at this gathering (many of them not discussed in this article), and while he often talks about things he knows nothing about as if he was an expert, what he said does not on its face merit “accusations of denialism.” (Other things he has said on other occasions do, though.) His call to “revisit the history of the Armenian Genocide,” which possibly he thinks is a bold and original thought, is in fact what historians and scholars of genocide do.
It looks like a political stunt in order to survive for modern day Armenia in the light of non-stop expansionist threats. His words don’t make any sense for those who suffered and all of us. It is a nonsense, but sometimes it works. Let’s pray for Armenia. Thank you, Dr. Sylvia and others who expressed their opinion for enrichment on this issue dear to us.
Absolutely disgusting! He is a turkish agent.Get rid of him now!
Shame on you. I used to like you. May be I will change my mind.
It is shameful for Armenia ( and its people), to unrecognize or believe that it did’t happen, and I agree that he’s making amend under desperation with Turkey and Azerbaijan, he is selling out
Armenian genocide has to be recognise by turkey nobody can change it
Pashinyan’s statement is sickening.
I think his purpose was to endear himself to Turks and Genocide deniers like Bernard Lewis.
Another reason, and I think the main one is to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey, which had demanded that Armenia cease bringing up the Genocide topic as an undeniable historical fact as a pre-condition.
As an Armenian, I think that Pashinyan’s leaning and counting on the West at the cost of angering the Armenian community worldwide and alienation from Russia is a diplomatic mistake.
Remember it was the same Christian West that did not come to defend its’ Armenian co-religionists during the Genocide.
In fact, the expression “Starving Armenian” became a sarcastic epithet to describe someone suffering from a terminal illness or malnutrition.
In conclusion, I believe that Pashinyan’s statement is not worth Erdogan’s approval at the cost of alienating the Armenian community or Mr. Putin.