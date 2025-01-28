People of Ar is revolutionizing Armenian cinema

Arman Nshanian, CEO, producer and director at People of Ar, is revolutionizing cinema in Armenia. People of AR is a theater, film and television production company based in Armenia specializing in foreign large-scale productions.

Nshanian was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, to a family of artists. His parents were theater actors, establishing the first Armenian theater group in Los Angeles in the 1980s, while his grandmother was an opera singer.

Nshanian’s upbringing was rich with the sounds and sights of creativity. This distinct environment not only nurtured a connection to his cultural roots but also ignited his appreciation for the arts. With few venues for the Armenian community to explore theater, his home became a hub of artistic expression, fostering a sense of creativity and curiosity.

Those early experiences shaped Nshanian’s aspirations to contribute to his community’s theater landscape. He began performing in school productions and later studied opera at the Vienna Conservatory of Music and earned his master’s from the Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan. Nshanian went on to direct opera, theater and television, eventually founding People of AR alongside his producing partner, Ani Voskanyan.

Nshanian has been instrumental in fostering grassroots movements within Armenian cinema. He was a driving force behind the tax rebate law, which provides up to a 40% tax credit for all film productions in Armenia. His dedication to using cinema as a platform for amplifying Armenian voices is truly inspiring. “Investing in Armenian film is one of the quickest and most formidable ways to engage audiences, amplify, uplift and tell the world the truth about history,” Nshanian explained.

Alongside AVA Films, People of AR produced Amerikatsi; Should the Wind Drop, a movie about the Stepanakert airport that was featured at the Cannes Film Festival; and I Will Revenge This World with Love, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival. Three out of the last four films produced by People of AR and AVA Films were selected by the National Academy of Armenia to represent the country at the Academy Awards.

“The most memorable movie I have done has been Songs of Solomon. It was the most amazing experience, since it was shot entirely in Artsakh. The remarkable aspect of this movie was that everyone, including actors, actresses and the production team, had to live in Artsakh for six months. The energy of Artsakh is so different, and the cast and crew experienced it firsthand,” Nshanian said.

“One night after the first week of shooting, we were celebrating and playing music around 8 p.m., and our liaison from Artsakh asked us to stop the music. He gently reminded us that almost all the nearby homes had lost a son, father or loved one. It was a matter of respect and I remember being so humbled because it is something we in the West could never fathom. Of course, we immediately complied and began to feel the touching reality of our people,” Nshanian recalled.

2025 looks to be amazing for the production company, with new films and Netflix deals on the horizon. Currently, People of Ar is working with 18 scripts, as well as two co-productions with France and another with Germany, while producing action films in Armenia. “More people are coming to Armenia to film because Armenia has the perfect hub to facilitate large-scale production for pennies on the dollar. It’s very budget-friendly,” Nshanian said.

“The importance of films and backing by investors is a top priority,” Nshanian continued. “We are also focusing on children’s films to educate and engage young minds. We must accept that a screen is a powerful tool and we must embrace it and take control of what is being fed through it to have a fighting chance.”