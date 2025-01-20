Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA accepting scholarship applications for 2025

Watertown, Mass. — The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA is pleased to announce that applications for its 2025 scholarship program are now open and will be accepted until April 1, 2025. These scholarships aim to alleviate students’ financial burdens while honoring their dedication to the Armenian community.

“Since its founding, the ARS of Eastern USA has supported hundreds of students whose ambition, hard work, and service to their community have stood out,” said Caroline Chamavonian, Chairperson of the ARS of Eastern USA. “When we invest in the education of our students, we are investing in the future of our community and nation,” she continued.

Scholarship opportunities include:

The “George & Beatrice Lazarian” Graduate Scholarship: Open to students who have graduated from an accredited four-year college or university in the United States and are pursuing postgraduate studies in the U.S. As part of the same application process, one student pursuing studies in science will receive a scholarship through Arpy Seferian Family Endowment Fund.

ARS Undergraduate Scholarship: Open to undergraduate students attending an accredited four-year college or university in the United States.

Hagop and Pearl Mooradian Scholarship: Open to U.S.-based students pursuing higher education in Armenia.

Karnig Alajajian Family Scholarship Fund: Open to students of Armenian descent from the Middle East pursuing higher education in the United States.

Applicants must be of Armenian descent and must have completed at least one semester at an accredited college or university in the United States. Scholarships are awarded based on a combination of financial need, academic merit and involvement in the Armenian community.

Students can access the application forms and details about the scholarships on the organization’s website: www.arseastusa.org/ scholarship.