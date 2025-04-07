Petition launched urging OSCE action for the release of Armenian prisoners

The Armenian National Committee–International has launched a multilingual petition platform to advocate for the immediate release of Armenian hostages held by Azerbaijan. Available in six languages, the platform enables individuals to appeal to senior officials within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), calling for urgent intervention.

The petition urges the OSCE to activate its mechanisms to ensure independent monitoring of the legal proceedings, detention conditions and health status of the Armenian prisoners. It also calls on the OSCE to take a firm political stance against ongoing human rights violations.

Every day matters in the lives of these prisoners. The international community must act now to pressure Azerbaijani authorities to comply with international law and release all unlawfully detained individuals.

Join us in standing up for justice and human rights. Sign the petition today and be a voice for those unjustly held in Baku.

Sign the petition here: https://armeniancause.net/?page_id=1057

Below is the full text of the petition.



Your Excellency,



In light of the escalating repression of the rights and freedoms of political opponents, independent and foreign media, as well as the grave violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Azerbaijan, the OSCE Participating States that uphold human rights principles can no longer remain passive.



Numerous United Nations bodies, parliamentary assemblies and European Parliament resolutions have called for action.



It seems particularly urgent to establish a commission of experts to investigate and report on the concerns identified as severe violations of the OSCE’s human dimension commitments by the Republic of Azerbaijan. Priority should be given to the conditions of arrest, detention and trial of political opponents and political prisoners in general, as well as to practices targeting prisoners of Armenian origin from the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. These practices reflect a policy of hatred and racial discrimination that is incompatible with the idea of peace.



This mission should assess Azerbaijan’s legal and administrative practices, considering its commitments to the OSCE, establish the facts and issue recommendations.



To this end, we respectfully request Your Excellency’s decisive action through the Permanent Council, the Human Dimension Committee and the mobilization of OSCE Participating States to invoke paragraph 12 of the 1991 Moscow Document of the OSCE Conference on the Human Dimension (“Moscow Mechanism”), as was done in the context of a recent conflict (Ukraine/Russia) or a similar situation in Belarus.