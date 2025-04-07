SOAR launches Glendale/La Cañada chapter to support Armenian orphans

The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) is proud to announce the establishment of its Glendale/La Cañada chapter, expanding on its mission to provide humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities worldwide.

The Glendale/La Cañada chapter joins SOAR’s extensive network of over 140 chapters across the globe, all dedicated to ensuring that orphaned Armenian children have the proper means to live a resourceful and meaningful life. Glendale, California is comprised of close to 100,000 Armenian-Americans, the single highest concentration of members of the diaspora in the United States.

To mark its launch, the Glendale/La Cañada chapter is hosting its Our House “Mer Toon” fundraiser in support of the Children’s Home in Gyumri (CHG). CHG cares for 121 orphans with mental and physical disabilities, until 18 years of age. The goal is to raise $10,000 to build an additional bedroom, ensuring separate sleeping spaces for boys and girls. An additional $10,000 is needed to construct a heated hallway that will directly lead to the restrooms. Currently, children have to walk outside to access the restrooms.

The community is encouraged to support the Our House “Mer Toon” initiative by donating at this link: https://soar-us.reachapp.co/donations/new?referral=DonationOption:5295

Founded in 2005, the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) provides humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities throughout the world. Working with a trusted network of in-country staff and global volunteers, SOAR is committed to offering this vulnerable population the resources necessary for their physical, emotional and intellectual development.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.soar-us.org or contact the Glendale/La Cañada chapter at glendalelacanada@soar-us.org