Stay with me, Armenia

As a child, I stacked my toys,

pretending every lopsided mess was Ararat.

I’d clutch at the side of my mountaintop,

embracing every rock in full throttled hand-hugs —

so this was “Armenia.”

Armenia, Armenia,

you are changing, removed by regimes

that are not my own.

Foreign lands —

they pillage you, pull you,

from the Armenians,

for whom you have always made a home.

The toy towers keep crumbling.

What stands between us?

Not me, not you,

but centuries of annihilation,

diasporas moved.

Armenia —

I grasp you with fervor,

do not lose you with grace,

plead for your eternity.

Stay with me, always.