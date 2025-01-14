Genocide in Gaza, a media cover-up and our moral obligation

Over a year has passed since Israel began its military assault and siege in the Gaza Strip, which has been deemed by multiple human rights organizations and international agencies as a genocide.

More than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed, among whom 70% are women and children. Over 100,000 have been injured, with thousands of those injuries being life-altering, according to the United Nations. These numbers have remained stagnant over the past several months as health officials fail to keep up with the number of deaths and casualties.

The U.S. government is highly entangled in the war, as it provides military weaponry and aid to the Israeli government, which in turn has made Israel’s genocide possible. The U.S. spent around $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel in the year after the military assault and siege in Gaza began in October 2023, according to Brown University’s Costs of War project.

Experts and U.S. doctors who have worked in hospitals in Gaza say that the number of deaths is exponentially higher, exceeding 100,000. A group of doctors, nurses and paramedics described in detail to the New York Times and in an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden the unprecedented horrors they have seen, including staggering numbers of pre-teen children who were shot in the head and chest.

Israel also consistently blocks aid to the Gaza Strip in an attempt to collectively punish the civilian population of Gaza. Human Rights Watch confirmed as early as December 2023 that Israel has used starvation as a weapon of war.

While aid is blocked, the U.N. and Global Monitor have warned that famine in north Gaza is imminent. This, combined with the destruction of 70% of Gaza’s water and sanitation plants, has caused the rampant spread of diseases. The U.N. has also confirmed that 1.9 million of the 2.1 million Palestinians living in Gaza have been forcefully displaced, many more than once.

Evidence has also been found of Israel’s intentional targeting of journalists and aid workers. According to Al Jazeera, at least 217 journalists and media workers have been killed since the start of the conflict, some of whom were targeted along with family members. Over 300 humanitarian aid workers have been killed in Gaza, marking 2024 as the deadliest year for aid workers on record, according to the U.N.

Hospitals are another major target of the Israeli military. As of November 2024, just 17 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were functional, according to Doctors Without Borders. In December 2024, Israel attacked the last major functioning hospital in northern Gaza. Israel says that these hospitals are systematically used by Hamas yet has failed to provide concrete evidence.

There has been a deafening silence in the media regarding these major violations of human rights and international law. As Gaza’s medical infrastructure collapses, Palestinians are finding themselves trapped between Western interests and Israel’s desire for expansion and ethnic cleaning.

U.S. political rhetoric and actions pertaining to Gaza are increasingly concerning. In November 2023, the House of Representatives voted to censor Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, for exercising her right to dissent on the subject of Israel, setting a dangerous precedent for the right to free speech.

In July 2024, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington D.C. and gave a speech to thundering cheers from U.S. legislators, calling anti-genocide protestors standing outside Capitol Hill, “Iran’s useful idiots.” This speech displayed the U.S. government’s support of the ongoing genocide and propagandized the U.S. public and the Western world to support it, as well. It came after International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan filed applications for arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The denial and cover-up of the ongoing genocide in Gaza are commonplace in Washington, with some threatening the free speech rights of those who dissent on the subject of Israel and dare to name its actions a genocide. At a Turning Point USA “AmericaFest” conference last month, Senator Ted Cruz said, “The anti-Semitic protests we’ve seen at universities will end next year,” referring to Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency.

Right-wing media has been at the forefront of the apologetics. Fox News, The Daily Wire and other prominent right-wing voices have echoed chilling denials and blatant support of globally condemned war crimes. They also accuse those who stand with the Palestinians of siding with Hamas, equating them with supporters of terrorism.

Mark Levin, political commentator and host of Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, hosted PM Netanyahu on his show in a flattering light, providing him with a platform for unchecked propaganda. When confronted with the number of civilian and child deaths of Palestinians during an appearance at UCLA, Ben Shapiro, co-founder of The Daily Wire, said, “I don’t just condone the actions of the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli government. I celebrate and laud them.”

Fox News has been a consistent source of unfactual propaganda on Gaza, refusing to platform any dissenting voices or opinions on the matter. Lawrence Jones, co-host on the show Fox & Friends, openly railed against the public’s concerns about civilian deaths, saying, “This is a part of war. Do you know how many children died in Iraq and Afghanistan as casualties? But you know what? There were also children who didn’t have a problem putting on a suicide vest.” These are just a few of many troubling comments from right-wing media.

When asked by Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends about whether he approves of the IDF’s strategy in Gaza, incoming President Donald Trump responded, “You’ve got to finish the problem.” He has also nominated former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel. Huckabee has publicly denied the right of Palestinians to their internationally recognized territories and once said, “There’s really no such thing as a Palestinian.”

But the unquestioned support for Israel is a bipartisan effort. President Biden and his administration are directly responsible for aiding, abetting and covering up Israel’s crimes. Congress has a nearly unanimous bipartisan consensus on supporting Israel with more aid.

This is an intentional erasure of an entire people and their way of life. The evidence is undeniable. The amount of video footage, photographs, first-person accounts, reports and on-the-record comments by top Israeli officials proves that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is a genocide and attempted ethnic cleansing. The goalpost on what is acceptable in war is shifting with this catastrophe, setting a dangerous precedent for future conflicts. The blatant disregard of international law by the U.S. and Israel, countries that claim to be democratic and civil abiders and enforcers of international law, sets a dangerous example for the rest of the world.

Journalist Chris Hedges recently drew similarities between the Armenian Genocide and the genocide in Gaza. “If history is any guide, the world will allow the [Gazan] genocide, unfortunately, to run its course,” said Hedges, setting up a parallel with the world’s apathy towards the highly publicized systemic massacres of 1.5 million Armenians by Turkey. Hedges also compared the destruction of Armenian and Palestinian villages that have been abandoned, destroyed and erased from the map.

Palestinians and Armenians share a long history. The oldest Armenian diaspora community in the world settled in Jerusalem in the fourth century CE and has since been an integral part of the Old City, boasting an Armenian Quarter. Its population grew when Armenian refugees settled in Palestine after escaping the Genocide, finding safety and community. Like Palestinians, Armenians in East Jerusalem are considered residents, not citizens.

Violence against this ancient community has recently increased. Community members and religious leaders say they have been spit on, attacked and threatened by Jewish settlers. The Armenian community, led by the group Save the ArQ, is now fighting to protect the Armenian Quarter from new encroachments on this historic land.

In the last century, Armenians experienced a similar fate to what Palestinians are facing today. When we did, the Palestinians opened their doors, offering a safe place for Armenians to cultivate their culture, untouched by imperial desires. Let us not forget such kindness and compassion. May we open our hearts and raise our voices in any way that we can.

I believe that as Armenians, genocide survivors and descendants of those survivors, we are morally obliged to lead the fight against what is happening in Gaza. We must share with others what we know about genocide because we Armenians recognize genocide when we see it. We have felt its stinging branding on our own flesh. We know what it is like to be ostracized, starved, displaced, painted as criminals, hated for our religion and systemically massacred. We all must speak up and educate those around us. I implore our communities to stand on the right side of history by condemning these crimes against humanity.