Save the Armenian Quarter embarks on east coast tour

The founders of Save the ArQ, Hagop Djernazian and Setrag Balian, will embark on a tour of the east coast of the United States from January 22-30, 2025, to raise awareness and funds for the movement’s legal defense efforts.

Launched in May 2023, Save the ArQ is dedicated to preserving and protecting the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem. The movement was initiated after the discovery of an illegal 98-year lease signed by the Armenian Patriarchate with a company named Xana Gardens. This lease threatens the treasured and historic Armenian Quarter.

In response, the Armenian community of Jerusalem began legal proceedings to nullify the unlawful agreement. The lawsuit is based on two critical legal arguments:

Lack of authority: The Armenian Patriarch had no authority to sign such a deal, as it violates the Patriarchate’s bylaws and constitution.

Endowment protection: The land is held in trust for the benefit of the Armenian Christian community of Jerusalem, as documented in endowment documents dating back to the 16th century.

Funds raised during this tour will cover essential legal expenses, including attorney fees, evidence gathering and other costs necessary to safeguard the community’s rights and heritage.

As part of this initiative, events and meetings will take place in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

On January 23, 2025 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. at The Dean NYC, join Save the ArQ and Justice Armenia in New York for Shaken, Not Silent: A Night of Resistance. This evening event offers the chance to socialize, meet the movement’s co-founders and support the legal defense fund. Tickets are $85 and include a two-hour open bar.

If you would like to assist in organizing events during the visit, please email the Save the ArQ at savethearqjlm@gmail.com. Stay updated on additional events by following the movement on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Together, we can ensure that the legacy of the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem endures for generations to come.