Are you a teacher of Արեւմտահայերէն? We want to hear from you!

Arus Khcheyan Movsesyan, a doctoral candidate in Education at the University of Michigan, Dearborn, is conducting a survey as part of her dissertation research. Her study focuses on the experiences of Western Armenian teachers in the U.S., aiming to deepen understanding of the challenges and opportunities in Western Armenian education within the Diaspora. The findings will help shape recommendations for improved programming and professional development tailored to the needs of Western Armenian educators.

Eligible participants may access the survey via this link.

This survey will ask about your background, teaching beliefs, practices and professional development needs. Responses are anonymous, and your participation is much appreciated.

The study has been approved by the University of Michigan-Dearborn Institutional Review Board (HUM00262684), and it is funded by the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation*.

For questions, please contact the principal investigator Arus Khcheyan Movsesyan at khcheyan@umich.

*The Foundation’s support does not constitute endorsement of any specific opinion or perspective.