Celebration of the Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of Christ in Antelias

The Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of Christ was celebrated on January 6, 2025, at Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias. The Divine Liturgy was presided over by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, assisted by Archbishops Nareg Alemezian and Shahan Sarkissian, with hymns performed by the “Shnorhali” choir, led by V. Rev. Fr. Zaven Najarian.

In his message, His Holiness highlighted the significance of Christ’s birth as “God with us” (Matthew 1:23) and reaffirmed faith’s triumph over adversity. He called for unity, particularly in Armenia, Lebanon and Syria, urging proactive steps to address socio-political challenges and stressing the importance of electing a president in Lebanon. He concluded by reminding the faithful, “With God by our side, our faith and hope remain unshaken.”

The ceremony concluded with the “Cilicia” anthem, blessings from His Holiness and the proclamation of the good news of Christmas.

