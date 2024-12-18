The Region in Brief

Armenia

Air pollution levels in Yerevan continue to worsen due to unregulated construction, improper waste disposal and environmental mismanagement. The city’s air quality index has reached 157, well above the levels found in major global cities such as Moscow (23) and Washington, D.C. (16). Local authorities have faced criticism for their handling of the crisis, which has led to health concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

Artsakh

Australian Member of Parliament Paul Fletcher has sent a letter to the Azerbaijani Embassy calling for the immediate release of David Ishkhanyan, the former speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly. Fletcher also requested monthly reports on Ishkhanyan’s physical and mental health. Ishkhanyan is among the 23 Armenian hostages held by Azerbaijan since September 2023. The Armenian National Committee of Australia expressed appreciation for Fletcher’s intervention.

In addition, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office has transferred criminal cases against 15 Armenians, including former Artsakh leaders, to the Baku Military Court. They face fabricated charges of terrorism, financing terrorism, creating illegal armed groups and other offenses. Azerbaijani authorities have invited Armenia to cooperate in the investigation, claiming that suspects and witnesses are located in Armenia.

Former Artsakh Minister Ruben Vardanyan has also been charged with 45 new offenses, potentially resulting in a life sentence. His defense team has criticized the charges as politically motivated and inconsistent with international law. Vardanyan’s family and legal team have called for international monitoring of the trial.

Georgia

Mikheil Kavlashvili, candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party, has been elected president of Georgia. He secured the necessary 200 votes in the election conducted by the Central Election Commission.

Iran

Iranian MP Kamran Ghazanfari has publicly questioned the official explanation for the helicopter crash involving former President Ebrahim Raisi. Ghazanfari suggested that foreign actors, including the United States, Israel and Azerbaijan, could have been involved in the incident, though Iranian authorities have attributed the crash to natural causes.

Russia

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced on Monday that Russia must be ready for a possible military conflict with NATO in the coming decade, while continuing its war in Ukraine. Speaking during a joint meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Belousov emphasized the need for the Russian Ministry of Defense to remain prepared for any developments, including a NATO confrontation in Europe.

Turkey

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin visited Damascus for talks with Syria’s new rebel leadership. The meeting, which included a symbolic prayer at the Umayyad Mosque, marked a significant diplomatic gesture following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government. Kalin’s visit was a part of ongoing discussions between Turkish officials and the opposition factions in Syria.