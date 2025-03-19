The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal investigation into an incident of police brutality in Vanadzor, where Tigran Ulubabyan, a citizen with roots from Artsakh was beaten by officers. “Based on a report received from the Prosecutor’s Office, a criminal case has been opened under Article 450, Part 2, Subsection 7 of the Criminal Code,” Kim Avdalyan, spokesperson for the Investigative Committee, told ABC Media.

Lawyer Roman Yeritsyan shared on his Facebook page that police officers from the Vanadzor Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs had summoned the victim’s relative to the police station. Accompanying his relative as a supporter, Yeritsyan was taken to the office of the division head, where officers allegedly pressured him to take responsibility for a robbery on his relative’s behalf. After he refused, the police chief reportedly ordered that he be “handled.” Six officers then allegedly struck him on the head and back, spat on him, pulled his hair and subjected him to verbal abuse. He was detained for seven hours before being released with instructions not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Georgia

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for illegally crossing the border. This sentence is in addition to the eight-year prison term he received last week for embezzling large sums of budgetary funds, bringing his total prison time to 12 years and six months. His sentence will be calculated from the time of his arrest on October 1, 2021.

Iran

Iran has issued a stern warning that any hostile actions against the country will result in serious consequences, holding the United States accountable for any such moves. This message was conveyed in a letter from Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, addressed to the President of the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. Secretary-General. The letter emphasizes that Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests in the face of external threats.

Turkey

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued arrest warrants for 105 public servants and political activists, including Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The mayor’s press secretary, Murad Öngün, has also been detained and authorities have searched his residence. İmamoğlu, a prominent opposition figure and potential rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2027 presidential elections, has been the target of increasing political pressure. Recently, at the request of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Istanbul University revoked his diploma.