Lilly Torosyan joins The Armenian Weekly as editor

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Weekly is pleased to announce that Lilly Torosyan has joined its staff as the incoming editor.

“The Armenian Weekly has shaped my life trajectory in so many lines and colors. Though I didn’t grow up with the paper, it fell into my lap and found a home there. From the moment I was brought on as an intern many moons ago, this paper and its dedicated team have been a constant in a constantly-shifting Armenian world. It is an absolute honor to assume this role as editor, and I await the pages to be written on this new chapter together,” Torosyan said.

Torosyan is a freelance writer, journalist and poet with extensive experience writing about Armenian arts, culture, history and politics. Her writing focuses on the confluence of identity, diaspora and language — especially within the global Armenian communities.

She has a long history with the Weekly as a former intern and staff writer from 2012-2014, when she reported on community news and interviewed distinguished artists, athletes, academics and activists.

Torosyan served as the assistant project manager at h-pem, an Armenian cultural platform launched by the Hamazkayin Central Executive Board, from 2017-2020. She wrote creative stories, profiles and interviews highlighting Armenian arts and culture and worked with freelance writers to create original content. She then spent time in both Armenia and the U.S. working as a freelance writer.

Torosyan is also a poet and shares her creative writing and reflections on her Instagram account @liminaltrees.

Torosyan graduated from the University College London with a master’s in human rights in 2015 and Boston University with a bachelor’s in international relations and affairs in 2014.

Torosyan inherits the role from Pauline Getzoyan, who is retiring after five years of dedicated service and leadership as the editor of the Weekly.

“During the last five years, The Armenian Weekly team has worked hard to continue this beloved institution’s legacy of journalistic integrity and uplifting the voices and accomplishments of our diasporan communities,” Getzoyan said. “I eagerly anticipate the heights this team will reach under the able and heartfelt leadership of incoming editor, Lilly Torosyan. Her background in international relations and human rights, along with her prolific and poetic writing, of which I am a great fan, promise to bring fresh perspectives to the paper. Join me in welcoming the Weekly’s new editor!”