Five unforgettable years

A little over five years ago, I entered the Hairenik building in Watertown, Massachusetts, with an open and eager heart. It was my first day in the iconic building as the editor of The Armenian Weekly, and I felt like the young journalist straight out of college that I was more than 35 years earlier.

My first day was even more exciting and memorable than I had anticipated. October 29, 2019 was the day the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Armenian Genocide resolution, an outcome so many Armenian Americans had been awaiting following decades of advocacy. What an auspicious beginning to my time with a newspaper that has been a part of my life since I was a child.

There was not much time to reflect on the emotions of the day, as the news had to be disseminated in a timely manner. The rush of a newsroom filled my soul once again. Time to put out a paper!

As I drove home that evening, I had plenty of time to take stock of the day, and I was once again filled with humility and gratitude for the opportunity to serve my community in this role. So many before me have felt the weight of the responsibility and very eloquently expressed the emotions swirling around standing on the shoulders of the giants who paved the way.

And now it’s been five years since that fateful day — five years filled with celebration and despair, wonderful accomplishments and unimaginable tragedies, none of which need to be recounted again here. You know what they are as regular Weekly readers.

I re-joined the world of journalism with the goal of leaving a mark alongside the bold, sweeping strokes of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) founding editors and all who followed. This included ensuring that the newspaper continued its historical, dependable journalistic integrity, serving as a reliable news source. Additionally, uplifting the voices, hard work and accomplishments of our community and organizations and serving as a vessel for diversity informed our editorial mission. We have welcomed new columnists and contributors and encouraged young writers to report on events, share their experiences and offer reflections.

Groundbreaking investigative reports about Azerbaijan’s influence and education system, a daily news format during the 2020 Artsakh War, incredible genealogical discoveries, special reports from Artsakh, Armenia, Western Armenia, Jerusalem and South America — all of these added to the Weekly’s historical archives during the last five years. And I know there is much more to come, adding to the venerable legacy of this mighty community newspaper.

Now, it’s time for me to retire as editor of The Armenian Weekly. While preparing to type these words, I’ve reflected on what these five years have meant to me. Ultimately, however, this is not about me but about continuing a precious legacy that has been handed deliberately from editor to editor, team to team, to serve a community that relies on this newspaper to always serve it well, with dignity, honor and integrity.

It has been my distinct honor to join those who preceded me, and I continue the tradition by passing the torch to the next devoted and capable team, including incoming editor Lilly Torosyan, assistant editor Lillian Avedian, graphic designer Nanar Avedessian, staff writer in Armenia Hoory Minoyan and all the writers who contribute to The Armenian Weekly. I have cherished working with you all. And, of course, I will be reading.