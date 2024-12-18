Fourth annual couples’ ministry focuses on strengthening marriages

December 18, 2024

On November 9, 2024, the Christian Armenian community gathered for the fourth year to celebrate the joy of marital relationships. While the media often focuses on how relationships start and end, the Church teaches us how to sustain them. As Jesus said in Matthew 12:21, “His name will be the hope of all the world,” and the Church remains the true hope for lasting relationships.

Recognizing the need to strengthen marriages, God inspired us to support couples, and He opened doors for action. We received incredible support from the clergy of 13 Armenian churches in Greater Boston. We are grateful for their partnership in this mission. With God’s guidance, an amazing team helped bring this vision to life. Special thanks to Aline Hagopian, Garin Orchanian, Josh Tevekelian, Rita Dulgarian, Anoush O’Connor and Lalig Musserian. Our special thanks to Rev. Fr. Arakel Aljalian for hosting the event at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church. With over 100 attendees, it’s clear that there is a significant need in our community for this support.

Couples’ ministry event committee members

Guest speakers included Rev. Fr. Vasken and Yn. Arpi Kouzouian, whose presentation was titled: “There is No Perfect Parent, But There Is Perfect Love.” 

Additionally, Rev. Vatche Ekmekjian, MS, AMFT, delivered a talk titled, “Upgrade Your Marriage App,” covering:

  • Marriage as an evolving relationship: Like a smartphone app, marriage requires regular updates and fixes. God designed marriage to grow and adapt.
  • Common issues in marriage (Gottman’s “Four Horsemen”): criticism, contempt, defensiveness, stonewalling.
  • Antidotes: Use “I” statements, take responsibility, practice active listening and be solution-oriented. Ephesians 4:26 reminds us not to let anger fester.
  • Features to upload: Understand emotional “raw spots,” maintain a 5:1 positive-to-negative interaction ratio and validate each other.
  • The power of proactivity: Successful marriage requires intentional effort. Proactive couples embrace differences, learn each other’s “Love Map,” maintain emotional balance and seek spiritual wholeness, as advised in 1 Corinthians 13:5b.

The couples’ ministry ended with a survey to help plan future events. According to the results, 75% were very satisfied with the topics, 96% said the musical entertainment enhanced the event (thanks to Levon Hovsepian), 67% wanted this event held more than once a year, 72% plan to attend next year and 94% rated the atmosphere as high energy.

The clergy offering the blessing at the event’s conclusion

Participants also suggested future topics for the event, including parenting young adult children, managing conflict and avoiding divorce, interactive discussions on marriage obstacles and staying sane in a chaotic world. They also shared the best parts of the event, including the speakers, the interactive questionnaire with spouses, socializing, learning how to handle problems and emotional intelligence.

Thank you to all who joined us and participated! We closed the event by singing the Hayr Mer together, as all the clergy came forward and Rev. Fr. Antranig Baljian gave the benediction. It was a beautiful sight, reflecting the unity within our community.

Reverend Dr. Avedis Boynerian has been the Senior Minister of the Armenian Memorial (Congregational) Church since October 2003. He had previously served as the Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Martyrs’ Church of Aleppo, Syria. He graduated from the Andover Newton Theological School in 2011 with a Doctor of Ministry.
Dr. Arpi Boynerian graduated as a Medical Doctor in 1987 from the Medical University of Aleppo. In 1993, she got her specialized degree as an ophthalmologist from the University's Al Razi Hospital. While in Aleppo, she shared the gospel and her testimony with the Women's Auxiliary of the Armenian Consulate. She and her family moved to the US in 2003. Dr. Boynerian now works with Dr. Charles Barsam at North Suburban Eye Association and faithfully serves with her husband Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian at Armenian Memorial Church.
