Engage, Empower, Expand: ANCA celebrates record success in youth leadership initiatives

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) proudly celebrates a year of unprecedented progress in empowering Armenian American youth through dynamic educational and leadership programs in our nation’s capital and via creative outreach initiatives across the United States. Over the past year, over 100 students and recent graduates participated in our Washington, D.C.-based flagship programs — with thousands more reached through innovative community outreach initiatives. The ANCA has broadened and deepened its commitment to nurturing the next generation of community leaders poised to make impactful changes in their communities and beyond.

“The ANCA is 100% committed to ensuring that the Armenian American community continues to thrive and claim its rightful place in the American political landscape,” stated Gev Iskajyan, the ANCA’s National Grassroots director. “Through mentorship, skill-building and providing ladders of opportunity to impactful careers, the ANCA is laying the foundation for a future where Armenian American rising leaders are shaping the policies of the federal government.”

Iskajyan shared a video overview of 2024 ANCA youth programs:

Expanding opportunities through proven programs

The ANCA’s flagship initiatives — including the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship and Maral Melkonian Fellowship, Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy, Rising Leaders Program and the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days — continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the professional journeys of young Armenian Americans. Each program has been thoughtfully designed to build skills, foster connections and prepare participants for public policy roles, advocacy and public service careers. These immersive experiences have seen a surge in participation this year, demonstrating the ANCA’s ability to connect youth with opportunities to succeed in their chosen careers.

The ANCA’s comprehensive approach reflects a deliberate strategy to strengthen Armenian American representation in influential spaces. By investing in young professionals and placing them in internships, fellowships and full-time roles in Washington, D.C., the ANCA ensures a steady pipeline of Armenian voices in the halls of power. These efforts are grounded in the belief that representation leads to empowerment and that placing community members in decision-making roles ensures the Armenian American voice and perspective are heard and respected.

Capital Gateway and summer internship participants stayed at the Aramian House, the landmark home for the ANCA’s youth programs in the nation’s capital, where students and recent graduates celebrate their Armenian heritage, forge lifetime friendships and pursue professional and public service goals.

Engaging with student leaders nationwide

Beyond career development programs and internships, the ANCA has actively engaged Armenian Students Associations (ASAs) at university campuses nationwide, hosting workshops and collaborative events to mobilize and empower students. The ANCA has also joined with the Armenian Youth Federation in the Eastern U.S., Western U.S. and Canada — speaking at seminars and forums to advance Hai Tahd priorities. From discussions on effective pro-Artsakh/Armenia grassroots advocacy to educational sessions about pressing Armenian American community concerns, these engagements have inspired and united youth in their shared mission of service to the Armenian heritage and cause.

From classrooms to the U.S. capital: Empowering youth to advocate for the Armenian cause

Throughout the year, the ANCA has welcomed hundreds of middle school students from Armenian schools including Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, Armenian Mesrobian School, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, C & E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School, Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School, Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School, Sourp Hagop Armenian School (Montreal) among others, participating in the ANCA’s perennial “Pizza & Politics” discussion series.

The ANCA also reached younger students by visiting Armenian schools, co-hosting “Hai Tahd Days” at Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, Armenian Mesrobian School, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, Sourp Hagop Armenian School (Montreal) and the Taniel Varoujan Armenian School, offering remarks at the Hovnanian Armenian School graduation and sparking early interest in community leadership and advocacy.

“The past year’s successes are a testament to the ANCA’s unwavering dedication to our rising leaders of all ages,” concluded Iskajyan. “The ANCA is proud to celebrate their achievements and looks forward to expanding these programs even further in the years to come.”

To learn more about the ANCA’s youth programs, visit anca.org/youth.