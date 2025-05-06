Bergen County marks 110th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Commissioners joined local Armenian American leaders, elected officials and members of the public on Monday, April 28, 2025, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide during a solemn remembrance ceremony held at One Bergen County Plaza.

The program, organized in partnership with the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, featured remarks from County Executive Tedesco, County Commissioner Dr. Joan M. Voss, Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region Legislative Affairs Director Nairi Diratsouian and community leaders including Hunan Arshakian, Grand Commander of the Knights of Vartan, and Nancy Berberian Thompson, Grand Matron of the Daughters of Vartan.

“These were not casualties of war, but innocent civilians killed simply for who they were,” said County Executive Tedesco. “It’s not enough to remember—we must speak the truth. This was a genocide. Failing to call it that doesn’t just deny the past; it allows the seeds of hatred to take root again. Bergen County will always stand for truth, for justice and for the dignity of every community.”

The event began with a presentation of colors by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and included performances by vocalist Seta Bairamian of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn. Attendees participated in a solemn laying of flowers and flag-raising ceremony, with a Service of Prayer led by Armenian clergy.

“Commemorating the Armenian Genocide is not only about honoring those we lost, but also about standing up for truth, justice and human dignity,” said County Commissioner Dr. Joan M. Voss. “Bergen County is proud to stand with our Armenian American neighbors to ensure that the legacy of this tragedy is never denied or forgotten.”

County Executive Tedesco also presented an official proclamation recognizing the Armenian Genocide and reaffirming Bergen County’s commitment to preserving historical truth.