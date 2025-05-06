Wisconsin community commemorates the Armenian Genocide

The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Wisconsin, along with 14 co-hosts, held a commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on April 24. This annual event is a reception to thank the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate for adopting Armenian Genocide Resolutions, which designate April 24 as “Wisconsin Day of Remembrance for the Armenian Genocide of 1915 to 1923.” These resolutions have been in place since 2000 in the State Assembly and 2002 in the State Senate.

The program began with remarks from Dr. Ani Saryan Kopf, chairperson of the ANC of Wisconsin. She noted that this event not only allows the Armenian community to express gratitude to state legislators, but also provides a platform to educate and promote awareness about Armenian issues throughout the state. Legislators, their staff and members of the broader community were welcomed. Over 75 individuals were in attendance, including Armenian students from the University of Wisconsin and members of the AYF Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter.

A special highlight this year was a duduk performance by Hagop Kelougian from Beirut, Lebanon. His short performance was both moving and unique, adding a cultural dimension to the program.

This year’s event was co-hosted by the following elected officials: Rep. Ben DeSmidt, Rep. Karen Kirsch, Rep. Greta Neubauer, Rep. Tip McGuire, Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, Rep. Robin Vos, Rep. Robert Wittke, Sen. Tim Carpenter, Sen. Dianne Hesselbein, Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin, Sen. Mark Spreitzer, Sen. Chris Larson, Sen. Van Wanggaard and Sen. Bob Wirch.

The co-hosts were invited to offer brief remarks. Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) spoke on the importance of remembrance and continued education about the Genocide. Senator Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) recalled Armenian families he knew as a child and how they helped him over the years. Representative Tip McGuire (D-Kenosha), who is of Armenian descent, revealed that legislation (LRB-2407/1) was introduced that day to establish Armenian Genocide Awareness Day as a special observance day in Wisconsin schools. If passed, April 24 would be added to the list of recognized observance days, such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Currently, Wisconsin law (Act 30) requires school districts to incorporate the Holocaust and other genocides into the social studies curriculum for middle and high school students.

Later that evening, a joint church service was held at Holy Resurrection Armenian Church in South Milwaukee, with participation from all four Armenian churches in Wisconsin: St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church in Racine, St. John the Baptist Armenian Church in Greenfield and St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church in Racine.

Special thanks to the community members who generously provided mezze and refreshments for both events.