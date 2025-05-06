ARS Eastern USA announces contest winners
The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA Regional Executive Board proudly announces the winners of its Annual Essay Contest, an ongoing initiative that encourages students attending Armenian day schools and weekly Armenian classes to reflect on their cultural identity.
This year’s contest topic was: “Why is it important for young Armenians living in different countries in the diaspora to stay connected to their culture? How can you help keep Armenian traditions, language and stories alive? Think about what you can do to help share and protect Armenian identity for the future generation.”
Open to students from fourth to eighth grade, the contest invited written submissions that explored personal and community contributions to the preservation of Armenian culture.
The ARS Eastern USA Board of Directors extends its heartfelt congratulations to all participating students for their dedication and thoughtful essays. Their efforts, in addition to their regular schoolwork, are truly commendable.
Special thanks go to the principals and teachers whose guidance and encouragement made this educational experience possible.
As the Armenian Relief Society celebrates its 115th anniversary this year, the Regional Executive Board chose to honor this milestone by recognizing every student who participated in the contest. Each young writer will receive a gift as a token of appreciation and encouragement for their meaningful contributions.
This year’s gifts are puzzles of icons in Artsakh: the We are our Mountains/Mamik and Dadig sculpture, the Ghazanchetsots church of Shushi, and Tativank Cathedral in the Shahumyan region.
Warm congratulations to the students from 12 schools across the region who took part in this year’s contest. Your voices are a vital part of keeping our Armenian heritage alive for generations to come.
Participating Armenian schools (including one-day schools):
ARS Zavarian Schools, Detroit, MI
Meela Basmajian
Elizabeth Donigian
Karineh Manoogian
ARS Marzbed School, Racine, WI
Hovan Karapetian
Jivan Mikaelian
Kapriel Mikaelian
Hamasdegh School, Bethesda, MD
Ani Garabet
Nayiri Akopian
Nareg Akopian
Kevork Tatarian
Deveen Bartamian Pinson
Aren Bartamian Pinson
Haigazian School, Philadelphia, PA
Alice Apozyan
Aren Arzoumanian
Massis Norian
Auden Wulf
Mourad Saturday School, Providence, RI
Shahen Attarian
Mardiros Karazian
Liliana Zeitounian
Julianna Dedeyan
Hagop Hagopian
Julianna Nasr
Garen Zeitounian
Bedig Zaytounian
Aren Khatchadourian
Leila Khatchadourian
Sareen Khatchadourian
Sarkis Nasr
Nadia Keshijian
Nareg School, Ridgefield, NJ
Viken Karakashian
Kevork Donabedian
Manuel Bederjiklian
Patil Janian
Peniamin Berberian
Leo Muradian
St. Illuminator’s School, New York, NY
Tatev Manoukian
Ara Mgerdijian
St. Stephen’s School, Watertown, MA
Hovhannes Baljian
Tsoler Seraydarian
Hrag Tokajian
Nareg Dukenjian
Catalina Salibian
Patrick Malvey
Shant Ounjian-Farrell
Vana Kojanian
Maria Illiadis
Remy Hajjar
Sarin Seraydarian
Lianna Iskenderian
Nishan Baljian
Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, IL
Marita Shaweshian
Lotus Villanueva
Dihana Rose Donikian
Aline Kilian
Sareen Papazian
Alec Vartanian
Elias Vartanian
Ararat Tokmakjian
Sebouh Aroian
Samuel Mehrabian
Chloe Kindt
Celine Khodaverdian
Elissa Kako
Lena Hagobian
Tsoline Papazian
Remy Kako
Garen Papazian
Nina Banklian
Armenian day schools:
Armenian Sisters Academy, Radnor, PA
Aren Artinian
Takouhi Akomeah
Ani Sarikian
Talar Deese
Ardziv Ishkhanian
Arman Keytanjian
Tavit Kzirian
Shant Odabashian
Edward Sargsian
Lucy Stamboulian
Natan Bagdasarian
Alique Balian
Kash Gray
Henry Hoplamazian
Vrej Hovagimian
Faith Lusk
Arman Panossian
Souren Parsehian
Stella Placido
Shant Shirozian
Andre Schreiner
Lila Marie Tahmizian
Lucine Binnion
Noelle Croy
Sofia Kazanjian
Alex Lopez
Arthur Odabashian
Mark Sarikian
Nicholas Selverian
Joseph Topakbashian
Anna Vartanian
Layla Vartanian
Joy Yacobe
Khasi Gray
George Jawishian
Alexa Kazanjian
Sophia Keshishian
Victoria Megerian
Ari Shirozian
Aren Torcomian
Vani Ashodian
Coco Binnion
Gianna Hoplamazian
Emmett Meyer
Christina Placido
Tessa Yacoubian
Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, Oakland Gardens, NY
Raffi Karamyan
Sophia Apelian
Avedis Terterian
Raffi Tateosian
Vanessa Virabyan
Masis Khaligian
Violet Krikorian
Juliana Sadoyan
Eric Nalbandian
Maral Tateosian
Nicole Hagobian
Bella Baghdasaryan
Aryana Stepanian
Zoey Arutyunian
Christian Apelian
Garo Tateosian
Natalie Kasarjian
Mathew Calligaris
Mark Gebian
Aidan Apelian
Hovnanian School, New Milford, NJ
Garen Ayvazian
Sarkis Chalian
Viena Vartivarian
Victoria Vosbikian
Sofia Toubroukji
Vem Alahydoian
Haig Adishian
Zabelle Alahydoian