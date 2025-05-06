ARS Eastern USA announces contest winners

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA Regional Executive Board proudly announces the winners of its Annual Essay Contest, an ongoing initiative that encourages students attending Armenian day schools and weekly Armenian classes to reflect on their cultural identity.

This year’s contest topic was: “Why is it important for young Armenians living in different countries in the diaspora to stay connected to their culture? How can you help keep Armenian traditions, language and stories alive? Think about what you can do to help share and protect Armenian identity for the future generation.”

Open to students from fourth to eighth grade, the contest invited written submissions that explored personal and community contributions to the preservation of Armenian culture.

The ARS Eastern USA Board of Directors extends its heartfelt congratulations to all participating students for their dedication and thoughtful essays. Their efforts, in addition to their regular schoolwork, are truly commendable.

Special thanks go to the principals and teachers whose guidance and encouragement made this educational experience possible.

As the Armenian Relief Society celebrates its 115th anniversary this year, the Regional Executive Board chose to honor this milestone by recognizing every student who participated in the contest. Each young writer will receive a gift as a token of appreciation and encouragement for their meaningful contributions.

This year’s gifts are puzzles of icons in Artsakh: the We are our Mountains/Mamik and Dadig sculpture, the Ghazanchetsots church of Shushi, and Tativank Cathedral in the Shahumyan region.

Warm congratulations to the students from 12 schools across the region who took part in this year’s contest. Your voices are a vital part of keeping our Armenian heritage alive for generations to come.

Participating Armenian schools (including one-day schools):

ARS Zavarian Schools, Detroit, MI

Meela Basmajian

Elizabeth Donigian

Karineh Manoogian

ARS Marzbed School, Racine, WI

Hovan Karapetian

Jivan Mikaelian

Kapriel Mikaelian

Hamasdegh School, Bethesda, MD

Ani Garabet

Nayiri Akopian

Nareg Akopian

Kevork Tatarian

Deveen Bartamian Pinson

Aren Bartamian Pinson

Haigazian School, Philadelphia, PA

Alice Apozyan

Aren Arzoumanian

Massis Norian

Auden Wulf

Mourad Saturday School, Providence, RI

Shahen Attarian

Mardiros Karazian

Liliana Zeitounian

Julianna Dedeyan

Hagop Hagopian

Julianna Nasr

Garen Zeitounian

Bedig Zaytounian

Aren Khatchadourian

Leila Khatchadourian

Sareen Khatchadourian

Sarkis Nasr

Nadia Keshijian

Nareg School, Ridgefield, NJ

Viken Karakashian

Kevork Donabedian

Manuel Bederjiklian

Patil Janian

Peniamin Berberian

Leo Muradian

St. Illuminator’s School, New York, NY

Tatev Manoukian

Ara Mgerdijian

St. Stephen’s School, Watertown, MA

Hovhannes Baljian

Tsoler Seraydarian

Hrag Tokajian

Nareg Dukenjian

Catalina Salibian

Patrick Malvey

Shant Ounjian-Farrell

Vana Kojanian

Maria Illiadis

Remy Hajjar

Sarin Seraydarian

Lianna Iskenderian

Nishan Baljian

Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, IL

Marita Shaweshian

Lotus Villanueva

Dihana Rose Donikian

Aline Kilian

Sareen Papazian

Alec Vartanian

Elias Vartanian

Ararat Tokmakjian

Sebouh Aroian

Samuel Mehrabian

Chloe Kindt

Celine Khodaverdian

Elissa Kako

Lena Hagobian

Tsoline Papazian

Remy Kako

Garen Papazian

Nina Banklian

Armenian day schools:

Armenian Sisters Academy, Radnor, PA

Aren Artinian

Takouhi Akomeah

Ani Sarikian

Talar Deese

Ardziv Ishkhanian

Arman Keytanjian

Tavit Kzirian

Shant Odabashian

Edward Sargsian

Lucy Stamboulian

Natan Bagdasarian

Alique Balian

Kash Gray

Henry Hoplamazian

Vrej Hovagimian

Faith Lusk

Arman Panossian

Souren Parsehian

Stella Placido

Shant Shirozian

Andre Schreiner

Lila Marie Tahmizian

Lucine Binnion

Noelle Croy

Sofia Kazanjian

Alex Lopez

Arthur Odabashian

Mark Sarikian

Nicholas Selverian

Joseph Topakbashian

Anna Vartanian

Layla Vartanian

Joy Yacobe

Khasi Gray

George Jawishian

Alexa Kazanjian

Sophia Keshishian

Victoria Megerian

Ari Shirozian

Aren Torcomian

Vani Ashodian

Coco Binnion

Gianna Hoplamazian

Emmett Meyer

Christina Placido

Tessa Yacoubian

Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, Oakland Gardens, NY

Raffi Karamyan

Sophia Apelian

Avedis Terterian

Raffi Tateosian

Vanessa Virabyan

Masis Khaligian

Violet Krikorian

Juliana Sadoyan

Eric Nalbandian

Maral Tateosian

Nicole Hagobian

Bella Baghdasaryan

Aryana Stepanian

Zoey Arutyunian

Christian Apelian

Garo Tateosian

Natalie Kasarjian

Mathew Calligaris

Mark Gebian

Aidan Apelian

Hovnanian School, New Milford, NJ

Garen Ayvazian

Sarkis Chalian

Viena Vartivarian

Victoria Vosbikian

Sofia Toubroukji

Vem Alahydoian

Haig Adishian

Zabelle Alahydoian