Dec. 12th @ 8pm ET: AYF/ANCA webinar to spotlight ANCA’s internship & career development programs in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON—The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern U.S. Central Hai Tahd Council and Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) are co-hosting a webinar spotlighting the ANCA’s internship, career services and pro-Armenian advocacy opportunities in the nation’s capital.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, December 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET. To register visit go.anca.org/programs to participate in the conversation. The discussion will also be broadcast on the ANCA’s Facebook page.

The webinar will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of ANCA’s high school and university programs, internships and career-building services in Washington, D.C. ANCA staff members and program alumni will be going over the essentials of each opportunity, from the application process to housing, benefits and program outcomes. The event will offer a solid opportunity to learn how you can take part in these transformative experiences and contribute to advancing the Armenian Cause.

Program alumni and D.C.-based professionals will discuss how the ANCA’s D.C. programs helped advance their careers while offering opportunities to advance pro-Armenian community priorities. Through first-hand testimonials, program alumni will share their journey and successes, answering attendees’ questions. Students seeking meaningful internship opportunities or recent graduates eager to kickstart their careers will get step-by-step guidance on how to take advantage of the many internships and job placement opportunities the ANCA has to offer.

Over the past year, over 100 students and recent graduates participated in our Washington, D.C.-based flagship programs — with thousands more reached through innovative community outreach initiatives. The ANCA has broadened and deepened its commitment to nurturing the next generation of community leaders poised to make impactful changes in their communities and beyond.

To learn more about the ANCA’s youth empowerment programs, visit anca.org/youth.