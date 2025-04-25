AYF leads Washington, DC march for Armenian Genocide and Artsakh justice

WASHINGTON—On Thursday, April 24, 2025, the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Washington, D.C. “Ani” Chapter (AYF “Ani” Chapter) led the Greater Washington community in a powerful “March for Justice,” marking the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923, which culminated in the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh a century later.

The march began at the Azerbaijani Embassy, continued past the Turkish Embassy—where Turkish counter-protesters celebrated the legacy of genocide—and concluded at the White House. It condemned not only the Ottoman Turkish government’s annihilation of 2.5 million Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Syriacs, Chaldeans and Maronites from 1915 to 1923, but also the 2023 genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population by Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey. Participants demanded justice, accountability, the immediate return of Armenian hostages and the safe, protected return of Armenians to Artsakh.

The two-hour march was broadcast live on the AYF and ANCA social media platforms and is available on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/live/kjt5vSg9VSg?si=P1uK-JgsXPv6N_xs

An Instagram highlights reel is available at: https://www.instagram.com/p/DI3Cygru67t/

The program began with welcoming remarks by AYF Eastern Region Central Executive member and emcee Nayiri Shahnazarian, who set the tone for the day, connecting past injustices to the present-day struggle. “110 years ago, our people were subjected to horrors and atrocities that remain unpunished,” said Shahnazarian. “While the world was distracted with World War I, the Ottoman Turks committed genocide…while the world was distracted with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan began its genocide against the Armenian Christian population of Artsakh.” She affirmed the power of generational resilience, stating, “They have underestimated the strength of the Armenian people, time and time again… We will continue to teach our youth the history of our people and the importance of its recognition, and we will continue to instill in future generations the strength to keep fighting and to never give up.”

Next, AYF member and Homenetmen Scout Maria Stepanyan challenged the community to reject internal division and stand united against common threats. “If we’re fractured from within, how can we stand strong against the Turkish and Azerbaijani regimes working every day to destroy us? Now is not the time to splinter. Now is the time to move together, speak as one and act as one Armenian nation.”

The program then commenced a three-mile march towards the White House. Across the rush hour traffic streets of D.C., community members followed the lead of AYF “Ani” members, echoing chants calling on the Trump administration to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The protest paused at the Turkish Embassy, where Arpa Shahnazarian, Treasurer of the AYF “Ani” Chapter, addressed the historical and ongoing trauma Armenians carry. “Some may think that the word ‘annihilation’ is too strong, but I challenge them to walk in our shoes… When your land is stolen from you, when your very existence is challenged and eradicated, what other word can we use to describe this horror but annihilation?” she asked. “But let me be clear: annihilation does not mean the absence of rehabilitation. Because no matter the attempts to destroy us, we remain. Our resistance begins with us. It begins with you, the people who stand here today, with our voices rising together in unison.”

Upon arrival at the White House, Nareg Sakayan, Vice Chair of the AYF “Ani” Chapter, delivered a searing speech connecting the resistance of Musa Dagh to the need for present-day action. “What happened to the Armenians of Artsakh was Azerbaijan’s strategic campaign to cleanse the region…indiscriminate munitions were fired upon cities and villages, a 10-month blockade denied all humanitarian aid, food and electricity…the destruction of churches and monasteries dating back millennia,” said Sakayan. He continued: “If you weren’t born into this struggle, I want you to know this: I’m not here today to grieve—you can grieve with me at church. Today, I’m here for the truth that we are owed… You cannot be afraid to say the word ‘Genocide,’ because the fact is inflammatory to the liar.”

Following Sakayan, Matthew Girardi, AYF “Ani” Chapter member and Chair of the ANC Washington D.C. Chapter, offered a sweeping historical and political address, warning that denial is merely a prelude to repetition. “Make no mistake: genocide denied is genocide continued. And genocide continued is genocide repeated,” said Girardi. “We are NOT descendants of victims. We are the product of survivors. From the children playing in Syunik to the refugee in Gyumri… We still stand. We still fight.” He added, “Let us honor our dead and then let us fight like hell for the living. For that is a fight worth having.”

Victoria Penenian, executive member of the AYF D.C. “Sevan” Junior Chapter and Homenetmen scout, recited a poem by Moushegh Ishkhan, “Ashkhari Tsavov” (“With the Pain of the World”), offering a defiant testament to the Armenian struggle.

The final speaker was ANCA Chairman George Aghjayan, who emphasized that the Genocide is not a chapter closed in history, but a present and ongoing crime. “What we’re talking about today is not two genocides; it is one continuous genocide begun 110 years ago and continuing to this day,” stated Aghjayan. “A peace that is lasting must be built on justice and equality. Anything else will continue to lead to the destruction and further genocide of our people.”

Aghjayan then laid out the Armenian American community’s demands to the Trump administration:

—Enforce Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act

—End all U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan

—Impose sanctions on Azerbaijan for war crimes and ongoing aggression

—Demand the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages held in Baku

—Support the protected and dignified return of displaced Artsakh Armenians

—Fully and officially recognize the Armenian Genocide

The crowd responded with chants and unwavering resolve, fueled by the news of President Trump’s refusal—once again—to use the word “genocide” in his April 24 statement. The ANCA had earlier in the day condemned his retreat from truth.

“President Trump’s omission is not a diplomatic oversight—but rather a deliberate retreat from truth and a dangerous signal of U.S. tolerance for ongoing anti-Armenian violence,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Following Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s indigenous Christian Armenian population, and amid its ongoing abuse of Armenian prisoners, destruction of Armenian Christian heritage, and occupation of sovereign Armenia—President Trump has a duty to not only honestly and truthfully acknowledge the 1915 Armenian Genocide, but prevent its continuation at the hands of Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

The program ended with professional vocalists and AYF “Ani” Chapter alumni Alexandra and Lilia Yaralian leading the crowd in singing “Giligia,” followed by a recitation of the Lord’s prayer.

The day’s powerful speakers all emphasized a critical lesson learned during this 110th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide: that commitment to justice must be persistent.

Armenian Americans and allies can take action by visiting anca.org/action to urge their elected officials to stop U.S. complicity in genocide and its denial, support Armenian national security and secure justice for Artsakh.

Photos by Justin Kaladjian