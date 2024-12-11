Appeal for Syrian-Armenian Emergency Community Relief

By now, our communities are acutely aware of the significant political changes that have occurred in Syria over the past several days impacting the entire country, including Aleppo where the majority of the Armenian population resides. As the political situation plays out, people have been sheltering in their homes and are in a state of dire need because the ability to work and pay basic living expenses has been curtailed due to the delicate security situation on the ground and throughout the country.

Under these evolving circumstances, it is essential for our community to dig deep and donate financial support for our brothers and sisters in Syria, as it has done for the Armenians of Lebanon due to the evolving and ever-changing political circumstances in that neighboring Middle Eastern country.

We urge our members, supporters and Eastern United States communities to donate to this emergency Syria relief effort through the Armenian Relief Society Eastern United States, which will ensure that the funds safely reach the intended recipients via its international ARS channels.

Our communities have a well-deserved reputation for providing generous financial support when our people require immediate assistance, and we are certain that we will again join together to respond to this latest crisis impacting the Armenians of Syria.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Eastern USA

Armenian Relief Society, Eastern USA

Armenian Youth Federation-YOARF, Eastern USA

Homenetmen Eastern Region USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, Eastern USA

December 11, 2024