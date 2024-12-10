ARS NY Erebouni chapter hosts successful Christmas fundraiser

ROSLYN, N.Y.—On a crisp December afternoon, members, friends and supporters of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) NY Erebouni chapter gathered together at Hendrick’s Tavern for a Christmas brunch at the chapter’s fourth Annual Marvelous & Merry Christmas Fundraiser.

This year the event, which was held on December 7, drew over 130 attendees who came together to have some fun and to raise funds for ARS programs, which include Lebanon and Syria as they endure this latest humanitarian crisis.

After a warm welcome from event committee chairperson Garine Ferejian-Mayo, Erebouni chapter chairperson Vicky Hagobian was invited to address the gathering. She elaborated on the most recent activities of the ARS Eastern Region, highlighting its massive outreach and assistance to the neediest communities over the past year.

Hagobian expressed deep gratitude to the many guests for taking the time to attend and support the chapter’s annual event, which is becoming ever more popular each year.

Throughout the afternoon, guests found time to stroll over to the Christmas photo booth, enjoy brunch cocktails and choose which baskets they hoped to win with their raffles.

Later, as a pleasant surprise during the brunch, talented violinist Diana Vasilyan entertained the guests. She played several favorite Armenian melodies and also included some popular Christmas carols for everyone’s enjoyment as a singalong.

The annual event met its goals of not only raising funds for the ARS but also bringing a greater understanding of the ARS’ mission to its guests, so much so that some of the attendees expressed interest in joining the Erebouni chapter — the perfect ending to a delightful day for all.

None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Marvelous & Merry committee members: co-chairs Garine Ferejian-Mayo and Kristine Jamgotchian; Vicky Hagobian, Hilda Gorgissian, Madlen Hazarian, Jeanne Pidedjian, Janet Tutuyan, Sandra Vartanian, Aleene Voskerijian and Haigouhi Yepremian.