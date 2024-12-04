In Memory of Barkev Kaligian

Barkev H. Kaligian of Westborough, formerly of Lexington and Watertown, Massachusetts, passed away on December 1, 2024. He was the beloved husband of the late Seta (Tamzarian) Kaligian; devoted father of Dikran and his wife Seda, Zohrab and his wife Holly, Aram and his wife Lenna and Garin and his wife Hooshere; and cherished grandfather of Keri, Rosdom, Yeraz, Areknaz, Arakel, Azniv, Alidz, Gayane, Arevig, Araxi and Masis.

A U.S. Army veteran, Kaligian received his B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1956. He was a career engineer with the National Park Service and EPA. Kaligian was an Armenian community activist for decades in the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Camp Haiastan and the Armenian Cultural & Educational Center.

Funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, 1 Artsakh Street, Watertown, Massachusetts on Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the request of the family, there are no visiting hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Armenian Relief Society Eastern USA, 80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472, Camp Haiastan, P O Box C, Franklin, MA 02038 or Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, Watertown. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern USA Central Committee, Boston Sardarabad ARF, Hairenik Association and the editors and staff of the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly extend sincere condolences to the family of Barkev Kaligian and to all their relatives and friends.