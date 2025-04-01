Pashinyan gives another misleading interview

Every time Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives an interview, he puts his foot in his mouth. One of his close advisors should suggest that he simply remain quiet.

I don’t want to bore readers with Pashinyan’s continuous detrimental statements, but I believe that his words and actions must not remain unchallenged.

On March 21, 2025, Pashinyan gave a 45-minute interview to Armenia’s Public TV, a taxpayer-funded media outlet exploited by the prime minister as his propaganda tool. Once again, he repeated his usual baseless statements. However, I must commend journalist Tatev Danielyan for her persistent attempts to challenge Pashinyan’s answers.

Pashinyan, once again, bragged that his cherished “peace agreement” is complete and accepted by both sides, even though Azerbaijan refuses to sign it and demands endless concessions from Armenia: changing the constitution, resettling 300,000 Azeris in Armenia, getting rid of weapons recently purchased by Armenia and opening the so-called “Zangezur Corridor.”

The “peace agreement” that the prime minister constantly promotes is nothing short of one-sided capitulation. Instead of explaining that Armenia’s crushing defeat in the 2020 war leaves him no choice but to make concessions to Azerbaijan, Pashinyan eagerly misrepresents this defeatist document as a great achievement. This is the same man who, in 2018, stood before a large crowd in Republic Square and promised not to sign any agreement without first getting the people’s consent. Now, he is ready to sign a document whose contents remain a secret. For Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the “peace agreement” is a worthless piece of paper that will not deter him from any future attacks on Armenia.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan regularly threatens Armenia, referring to it as “Western Azerbaijan.” With a straight face, Pashinyan claims that, once peace is established, Armenia will do away with the European Union border monitors, since they will no longer be necessary.

Pashinyan even suggested that he might sign the “peace agreement” unilaterally, without waiting for Azerbaijan’s signature, while admitting that he did not know if such a precedent existed in “the history of mankind.”

The only correct statement Pashinyan made in his lengthy interview was his rejection of the resettlement of 300,000 Azeris in Armenia. However, given Pashinyan’s constant contradictory statements, no one can be sure that he will stick to his word on this or any other issue.

Pashinyan once again claimed that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed “to recognize each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, have no territorial demands from each other and are committed not to propose such territorial demands in the future, too.” This is untrue. The fact is that while Pashinyan has acknowledged Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Aliyev has yet to accept Armenia’s territorial integrity.

The Public TV reporter asked Pashinyan: How could peace be achieved when the other side does not want peace and keeps demanding concessions? How many more concessions are we going to make? Pashinyan, incredibly, replied: “What have we conceded?”

Pashinyan conveniently ignored the several major concessions he has made to Azerbaijan, including the surrender of Artsakh; Azerbaijan’s occupation of parts of the Republic of Armenia since 2021, while Pashinyan declares that he will take no action to oust Azeri troops; the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group; the removal of EU monitors from inside Armenia’s borders, with Pashinyan saying, “We will no longer bother the [European] monitors”; changes to Armenia’s Constitution (Pashinyan has admitted that Azerbaijan’s Constitution includes territorial demands against Armenia yet states that he will not demand that Azerbaijan remove them); withdrawal of Armenia’s international lawsuits against Azerbaijan, prompting the resignation of the lawyer representing Armenia in international courts; the loss of thousands of Armenian soldiers and the wounding of thousands more; no action to secure the release of Armenian prisoners in a Baku jail where they are tortured and subjected to a sham trial; refusal to support Artsakh Armenians’ right of return; and many more concessions to come.

When asked who would guarantee the “peace agreement,” Pashinyan responded: nobody. “Peace is the guarantor.” It is alarming that the prime minister of Armenia would make such naïve statements.

Meanwhile, Pres. Aliyev, the brutal dictator of Azerbaijan, continues his hateful rhetoric, calling Armenia a “fascist state.” During his 15-minute speech in Aghdam on March 27, Aliyev used the word “enemies” 11 times to describe Armenians, without mentioning peace even once. In 2024, Aliyev referred to Armenians as “jackals,” “bloodthirsty enemies” and “vandals.” These are the words of a warmonger, not a man interested in peace.