Greater Boston community celebrates 40 years of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

Hundreds gathered at the Hyatt Regency on November 16, 2024 to celebrate St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School’s (SSAES) 40th anniversary and honor Principal Emeritus Houry Boyamian for 35 years of dedication to the school.

“From my experience over the past 35 years, I can confidently say that in this fast-changing world, Armenian education paired with outstanding academics is more important than ever for our diaspora,” said Boyamian during her speech. “Language is more than a way to communicate…The identity, the soul of a people, resides in its native language.”

The evening program began with an invocation prayer led by Very Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian, recently appointed board president of the school and pastor of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church. Archpriest Fr. Antranig Baljian, pastor of St. Stephen’s Armenian Church for 38 years, honored Boyamian and recalled their working relationship over the past three decades. His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Armenian Eastern Prelacy, traveled from New York to honor Boyamian and offered remarks on the history and importance of Armenian education, highlighting the Diaspora as the torchbearers of the next generation.

Vocalist Angelina Nazarian, Season 24 contestant of The Voice and student at Berklee College of Music, delighted guests with songs in Armenian, English and French, paying homage to Boyamian’s trilingual education.

New head of school Dr. Garine Palandjian offered forward-looking remarks and presented Boyamian with a letter and framed certificate from Zareh Sinanyan, the Republic of Armenia’s High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs.

Sheriff Peter Koutoujian presented three recognitions to Boyamian: a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Senator Edward Markey, a Citation in Recognition of Boyamian’s 35 years of service from Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and a Certificate of Recognition from the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office signed by himself. Sheriff Koutoujian also pointed to Boyamian’s commitment to supporting the Armenian community, noting she never missed an electoral gathering.

Keynote speaker Dr. Mary A. Papazian, executive vice president of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, spoke on the importance of Armenian-American education, recalling her days at Armenian school in Los Angeles.

SSAES has stood as a symbol of Armenian education and community for four decades and remains the only Armenian elementary day school in New England. “Looking back on my childhood, my most cherished core memories are from my elementary school days at St. Stephen’s. Learning about our culture for so many years and then being able to go to my homeland with my lifelong friends and see everything we had learned about in person was a dream come true. I know this school will still be successful for years to come and am so excited for my own children to be able to go in the future and make friends that turn into family,” said Sarine Ashjian, SSAES class of 2010 alumna.

Michael Guzelian, SSAES board chairman, spoke on the school’s expansion strategy and what’s in store for years to come.

“It was a heartfelt celebration of the school and its retiring principal, Digin Houry. The event highlighted the deep connection and support of the community, with alumni turning out in great numbers,” said gala chair, Nicole Babikian Hajjar. “This is a testament to the school’s enduring impact and Digin Houry’s outstanding legacy. We’re thrilled to share that, together, we raised over half a million dollars — an achievement that reflects the vital role St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School continues to play in the next generation of Armenian leaders.”