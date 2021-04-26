Holy Cross Armenian Church to mark 80th anniversary with virtual benefit concert

April 26, 2021 at 1:36 pm Announcements 0

BELMONT, Mass.—The Holy Cross Armenian Church is proud to announce a celebration concert in honor of the parish’s 80th anniversary. The virtual program will be held on Facebook on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. 

“I am proud to be a part of this church and happy we, along with our committee, could organize this beautiful virtual concert to celebrate and commemorate its history,” said longtime parishioner and the Church’s music director Dr. Marine Margarian, who will be performing on piano during the Sunday afternoon program along with other international musicians from Boston, Armenia and Lebanon. Performers on violin, duduk, piano and ganon will include Margar Yeghiazaryan, Mari Yacoubian, Kevork Kechichian, Haig Hovsepian, Sargis Gavlakian, Silva Yuzbashyan, Gevorg Chakmanyan, Gayane Simonyan, Gegam Margarian and Astghik Snetsunts.

Holy Cross Armenian Church will also be accepting donations to help with its ongoing renovation projects. Donations could also be mailed to 200 Lexington St, Belmont, MA 02478. 

For any questions related to the 80th anniversary, please contact the planning committee at [email protected]

 

Kristina Ayanian

Kristina Ayanian

Kristina Ayanian is a senior listings analyst at Nasdaq. She holds dual degrees in finance and global studies with a minor in corporate communications from Bentley University. She was a reporter for ABC's Teen Kids News, whose episode interviewing Prince Edward of England was nominated for the 2014 Emmy's. She enjoys performing and has been invited to sing and play piano at Carnegie Hall. In February 2020, Kristina was crowned Miss Boston 2020.

