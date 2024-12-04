Aleksandr Abrahamyan on painting through faith and love

On November 23, the Pyunik Gallery at 3/1 Buzand Street in Yerevan hosted the inaugural exhibition of Aleksandr Abrahamyan’s paintings. A symbolic expressionist of Artsakh origin, Abrahamyan has been painting since childhood. Born and raised in Yerevan in a family of artists, he followed in his parents’ footsteps, dedicating himself to art. Abrahamyan is the son of honored painter, architect and designer Khachik Abrahamyan and Gayane Kafunts, an opera singer who graduated from Komitas State Conservatory. His creative world spans not only painting but also poetry and music.

“I grew up in an artistic atmosphere. Family friends like Gagik Ghazanchyan, Mayis Mkhitaryan and Ashot Avagyan inspired me. I live and breathe art, perceiving the world through beauty,” Abrahamyan told the Weekly.

As a child, he dreamed of becoming a doctor or a lawyer, but military service and war altered his life’s trajectory. In 2022, after having served in the 44-day war and subsequent surgery, art became his primary means of recovery. “The process of painting was like psychotherapy for me. It helped me overcome challenging phases in life,” he shared.

This year, Abrahamyan was admitted to the Environmental and Sustainability Sciences (ESS) program at the American University of Armenia. He believes 2022 was a pivotal year in his life, as returning from the battlefield allowed him to discover his strength in painting.

Faith holds a special place in Abrahamyan’s works. His paintings convey deep emotions and a spiritual essence. Art is a gift from God, he believes. “I’m convinced that it’s not me who creates my paintings but God, working through my hands. This is the foundation of my creativity,” he said.

Abrahamyan’s portfolio includes abstract works, still lifes and compositions. He places particular emphasis on Armenian themes. For instance, his painting “Armenian Elements” portrays Armenia through abstract forms and traditional patterns. “My works are about the beauty and culture of Armenia. Armenian identity is reflected in the patterns and colors of my paintings,” he explained.

Abrahamyan prefers to work in his father’s home studio. For him, painting is the best way to overcome negative emotions and draw inspiration. “Initially, I painted only for myself, feeling shy to share my work publicly. But when I began exhibiting, I realized how essential it is to share art with others.”

Aleksandr’s father, Khachik Abrahamyan, recalls his son’s early organizational skills. “At just 15, he created his first catalog. Recently, he also designed the catalog for an exhibition held in Norway,” his father said.

Painter Mayis Mkhitaryan, a family friend and mentor to Aleksandr, highlights the young artist’s sincerity and bold use of color. “His canvases reveal newly created worlds filled with depth and vibrant colors. Aleksandr’s works reflect his inner world — rooted in faith, love and light,” Mkhitaryan said.

In his paintings, Abrahamyan boldly combines shapes including triangles, circles and lines, crafting entirely new worlds. Observing his works, one may wish to step into them and experience their universe. Mkhitaryan describes it like the flight of a butterfly — a fusion of the real and the imagined. Yet to soar like a butterfly, one must feel the depth and meaning of the flight.

For Abrahamyan, the creative process is extraordinary. A canvas is not merely a background but a foundation for constructing an entire planet. Each of his paintings contains a newly formed world, rich with colors, lines and depth.

Yet his art is not merely about color and form; it conveys profound ideas that invite study and interpretation, according to Mkhitaryan. Most importantly, Abrahamyan’s art is honest, and this honesty is the cornerstone of his growth. His sincerity, unlike the instinctive honesty of a child, is conscious, Mkhitaryan says. He shares his inner world in a way that makes it accessible to the viewer.

This is a reflection of his faith, which is evident in his works through light, warm tones and the frequent use of yellow, according to Mkhitaryan. Abrahamyan’s faith and love are the driving forces behind his creativity. But this love is not ordinary — it is divine, akin to what great figures like Hovhannes Tumanyan possessed. Through his art, Abrahamyan conveys universal values, much like raindrops reflecting sunlight, Mkhitaryan says.

“A person must understand that they are not the sun, but they carry its light within them,” Mkhitaryan remarked.

The same applies to creativity — only humility and acceptance of divine light make a creator true. This faith and light allow a person to avoid bitterness and create with love, Mkhitaryan says.

Abrahamyan has inherited his father’s remarkable artistic legacy, but he has also built his own unique world. He understands that his father’s great “sun” is not his own, yet his small light also plays a significant role. His creative strength lies in this conscious humility and the ability to create under his own light. “This is what makes him not just a great artist but also a great individual,” Mkhitaryan concluded.

Abrahamyan believes that art should inspire people and help them overcome difficulties. He aims to convey messages of peace and love through his art. “For me, art is not only a form of self-expression but also a spiritual journey that allows me to share beauty and light,” he said.

Abrahamyan’s artistic path reveals that this young artist is not only opening a new chapter in Armenian art but also shaping a new world of powerful values through his work, where viewers can find their inner faith, optimism and light.