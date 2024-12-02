ARF Bureau issues statement regarding situation in Aleppo, Syria

The Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation is following the recent events in Aleppo and Syria in general with deep concern.

The main focus of our concern and attention is to ensure the security of the Armenian community in Aleppo and Syria in general and to create tolerable daily conditions. For this purpose, the ARF Bureau is in constant contact with the local leaders of the community, who are doing their utmost in this direction. For the same purpose, we are also in contact with Armenian spiritual leaders and various political circles.

The situation in Aleppo and Syria in general is constantly changing. We call on our people around the world to be vigilant and ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the Syrian-Armenian community.

In the coming days, we will address our people with additional explanations and initiatives.

ARF BUREAU

December 1, 2024