The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office has refused to allow Jared Genser, the international lawyer representing Ruben Vardanyan, to visit his client in Baku. The Azerbaijani government stated that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has denied that Vardanyan was tortured while in custody. Genser noted that the ICRC does not disclose information about torture and expressed doubt that such a letter from the ICRC exists. Genser added that Azerbaijan’s denial of his right to meet Vardanyan in person violates international law and prevents him from gathering crucial evidence. “Ruben chose me as his lawyer, but the government is blocking my access,” Genser said.

Azerbaijan

Adalat Verdiyev, head of the Civil Defense Staff at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, was arrested after sharing sensitive information about Azerbaijani military positions on social media during a media tour in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 22. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office charged him with disclosing state secrets and abuse of official duties. Verdiyev was detained following a court ruling.

Georgia

Georgia’s parliament voted on Tuesday to hold the country’s presidential election on December 14. The decision was announced by parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili, who confirmed that the new president would be inaugurated on December 29. This election will be the first in Georgia’s history to be decided by a 300-member electoral college, rather than through a direct public vote. The vote followed the first session of the newly-elected parliament, where the ruling Georgian Dream party secured an 89-seat majority in last month’s elections. The session took place amid ongoing protests in Tbilisi over the disputed October 26 election results.

Iran

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced the activation of new, advanced centrifuges in response to a recent resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticizing Iran’s civilian nuclear program. Qalibaf condemned the resolution as “unrealistic, politicized” and “counterproductive,” accusing Western powers of using Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities to undermine the IAEA’s credibility and independence. He argued that the resolution was based on “unsubstantiated” claims and harmed constructive dialogue with Tehran.

Russia

Armenia has decided to skip the CSTO summit in Astana on November 28 but will not block the adoption of planned documents. This follows remarks by Russia’s ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin, who stated Moscow’s commitment to Armenia’s security, both bilaterally and through the CSTO framework. Kopyrkin said that there are no alternatives to Russian-Armenian cooperation and expressed hope for Armenia’s active involvement in developing a regional security system.

Turkey

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has stated that a comprehensive treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be key to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus region. Güler made these remarks during a parliamentary discussion on the Turkish Defense Ministry’s 2025 budget. He said that the proposed peace agreement would play a pivotal role in securing long-term regional stability.