Pashinyan compares Western Armenia to “Western Azerbaijan”

YEREVAN—In a recent interview with the Public Television of Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared his views on the ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan and the future direction of Armenian foreign policy.
Pashinyan stated that Armenia’s government “does not want to be guided by the logic that Azerbaijan is intentionally pushing the process into a deadlock.” “So, what are we doing? We are consistently using arguments to try to dispel this concern,” Pashinyan said.
During the one-and-a-half hour long interview on November 22, Pashinyan highlighted the importance of not only reaching a peace agreement with Azerbaijan but also establishing a strategic deal that defines how both countries will coexist peacefully in the long term. He proposed that Armenia and Azerbaijan should officially recognize each other’s territorial integrity, with Armenia’s sovereignty defined by the borders of the former Soviet republics. The strategic deal would focus on mutual non-interference and the gradual development of communications and economic ties between the two nations.
The prime minister also addressed the broader challenges facing Armenia. He referred to the Declaration of Independence, stating that it contains a logic that could perpetuate conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan and Turkey. Pashinyan argued that if Armenia’s founding document is based on a framework of conflict, it would be difficult for the country to build a stable, independent state.
Azerbaijan’s government has frequently claimed that the Declaration of Independence, cited in Armenia’s Constitution, includes territorial claims. The Declaration of Independence includes a joint decision to reunify Soviet Armenia and the Mountainous Region of Karabakh.
On the topic of constitutional changes, Pashinyan stated that discussions on removing references to the Declaration of Independence from Armenia’s Constitution should not be conflated with other political issues. He pointed out that the Constitutional Court has already ruled that the Declaration of Independence only holds legal force in its sections explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, and the parts he has referred to are not verbatim in the text.
Pashinyan also acknowledged that terms like “Western Azerbaijan” and “Western Armenia” can be sensitive and provocative. He stressed that, as prime minister, he is obligated to communicate the complex realities and consequences of these issues to the Armenian people, even if it involves addressing uncomfortable topics. “If I do not explain these cause-and-effect relationships, I will be leading Armenia toward the loss of statehood,” Pashinyan stated.
These remarks come in response to recent developments involving the term “Western Azerbaijan,” which has been prominently featured in Azerbaijani media and showcased in exhibitions during the United Nations climate summit COP29 hosted in Baku. Azerbaijani outlets have also circulated materials referring to sovereign Armenian territory as “Western Azerbaijan,” further fueling tensions.
“We get so upset by…the fact that some people in some places use the term ‘Western Azerbaijan.’ But when we say Western Armenia, don’t we think that it irritates some people? Just like they irritate us by saying ‘Western Azerbaijan,’ we irritate others by saying Western Armenia,” Pashinyan said.
Western Armenia refers to the region that was historically part of Armenia, located in the eastern part of Anatolia (modern day Turkey), which includes Sassoun, Van, Bitlis, Erzurum and parts of the Kurdish-majority regions. This region was home to a large ethnic Armenian population before World War I and the Armenian Genocide of 1915, during which much of the Armenian population was either killed, deported or forced to flee.
Western Azerbaijan is an irredentist concept used by Azerbaijan to claim that modern day Armenia was historically part of Azerbaijan. The term targets regions including Yerevan, Lake Sevan and Syunik. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has referred to these regions as “historically Azerbaijani lands” and called for their return. This narrative supports Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to promote pan-Turkic territorial unity. Since the 2020 war in Artsakh, Azerbaijan has intensified its claims, particularly in Syunik.
Regarding the ongoing demarcation and delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Pashinyan confirmed that both countries’ state commissions will meet to select new sections for demarcation. He also noted Armenia’s proposal to remove European observers from border areas that have been delimited. “There is objectively no need to have observers on the border which is delimited,” Pashinyan said.
In response to Pashinyan’s interview, an initiative group in the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis rejected his attempt to draw a parallel between “Western Azerbaijan” and Western Armenia. The group stated that the issue of “Western Azerbaijan” pertains to the human rights of Azerbaijanis who were “subjected to ethnic cleansing and their right to return to Armenia peacefully and with dignity.”
The Azerbaijani parliament stated that the term Western Armenia is a territorial claim, reflected in Armenia’s Constitution. They argued that Pashinyan’s remarks questioning the legitimacy of Western Armenia cast doubt on its historical significance and imply a shift from “historical” to “real” Armenia.
In an interview with the Weekly, Artur Khachatryan, a member of the “Armenia” faction in the National Assembly, responded sharply to Pashinyan’s remarks comparing Western Armenia to Western Azerbaijan. Khachatryan expressed his frustration, stating that he “wished he didn’t have to respond to such delirium.”
“I believe that only someone of Turkish nationality would make such comments, attempting to erase the deep, historical roots of Armenianness,” Khachatryan said, rejecting Pashinyan’s comparison. “Armenia, the Armenian character, and our national identity were born and formed in Western Armenia, particularly in Van. This is not something up for debate.”
Khachatryan went on to question whether the same line of questioning would be posed to Aliyev. “If these questions were asked to Aliyev, I’m not sure we would hear anything different. The reality is that Pashinyan is increasingly aligning with Azeri rhetoric,” he added, accusing the prime minister of echoing Azerbaijani narratives.
Notably, the French Ambassador to Armenia also responded to Pashinyan’s comments by sharing an image on X of West Azerbaijan, an Iranian province, referring to it as the “one and only” Western Azerbaijan.
MP of the “Armenia” faction Levon Kocharyan also responded to Pashinyan’s controversial remarks. In a post on his Telegram channel, Kocharyan criticized the prime minister’s comments, particularly his suggestion that using these terms might provoke tensions with neighboring countries.
Kocharyan reminded his followers that 1.5 million Armenians were victims of genocide, with many forcibly displaced from their homes, leaving behind their properties and cultural heritage. Nearly 30 countries have officially recognized this as genocide, condemning the actions of the Ottoman Empire.
Meanwhile, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated that Armenia does not have territorial claims against neighboring states. In a statement to Sputnik Armenia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan emphasized that Armenia categorically rejects such claims.
“As stated in our previous official positions, Armenia strongly denies any false narratives that imply territorial ambitions towards a neighboring state,” Badalyan said.
Earlier this year, during his remarks marking the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Pashinyan notably refrained from using the term “genocide,” instead emphasizing the term “Medz Yeghern” and the profound trauma it caused the Armenian people. This choice of language sparked attention, as “Medz Yeghern” is a term commonly used within Armenia to describe the Genocide, but its use in place of the internationally recognized term “genocide” is often seen as a more cautious or symbolic approach in diplomatic contexts.
Just goes to show that Turks can never be trusted.
Shame on Armenians for letting Pashinyan stay in power!
He should’ve been overthrown long ago.
Armenia needs a leader who’ll face the Turks down.
Where is the modern equivalent of Soghomon Tehlirian?
You can NEVER expect anything good for Armenia from Pash.
Pashinyan joins Zelensky in making comparisons it seems ?
What is wrong with what the Armenian Prime Minister publicly stated? Armenian households have pictures and paintings of Mount Ararat hanging on their walls at home and sometimes also at their workplaces. Mount Ararat is also clearly visible from Yerevan and other parts of Armenia. But technically where is Mount Ararat located today? Technically it is within the borders of Turkey as are other ancient Armenian cities such as Kars, Ardahan, Van and Ani. That is why we refer to that region as historical Armenia. It is a fact that historical Armenia was ten times larger than contemporary Armenia’s borders that are recognised internationally. Historical Armenia stretched over the territories of modern day Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran. If we go back to the time of “Tigranes the Great” Armenians can also lay claim to parts of modern day Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and Israel.
What should be guiding Armenia’s foreign policy direction? If Armenia is to pursue land claims and pursue the boundaries of historical Armenia then it means one thing – ongoing conflicts with Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia and even Iran. Is it plausible to pursue such a geopolitical strategy? Will Armenia with its 3 million population take on and come out victorious against neighbours with much larger populations and who armed with advanced technology and weapons? Who will back Armenia in such a scenario if it pursues its ambition to claim parts of historical Armenia? Russia demonstrated during the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh that it was more interested in maintaining good relations and influence with the Turkic people rather than aiding its traditional ally Armenia. Is the population of Armenia prepared for ongoing conflict with larger and more powerful neighbours? International borders have and will continue to evolve over time. Should Armenia pursue a strategy that would result in ongoing conflict with its neighbours? Constantinople for example used to be the majestic capital of the Byzantium Empire and a Greek city for more than 1,100 years before it was officially renamed Istanbul in 1930.
Modern nations have all emerged having land claims against each other. If nations pursue their historical boundaries it would culminate in ongoing conflict. Nations possessing adequate military power and global influence have demonstrated they have the means and capability to use military force to initiate changes to internationally recognised borders. But does Armenia fit into that category? The lessons and wounds of the 44-day conflict are still fresh to indicate that pursuing such an expansionist strategy may prove fatal for both the Armenian people and what is left of the Armenian state.
The recognition of Artsakh by Armenia was part of a planned process and Armenia could not, on the one hand, engage in peace negotiations with the enemy mediated by OSCE and, on the other hand, recognize Artsakh as an independent state or part of Armenia because that would have jeopardized the peace process and it would most likely have led to clashes and war with the enemy. The fact that Artsakh Armenians were carrying Armenian passports for travel abroad and were using Armenian currency was a proof that in many ways Artsakh was already integrated into Armenia and it was just a matter of diplomatic and political maneuvering to bring that recognition into fruition. Unlike Armenia, other nations could recognize Artsakh without risking war with our enemy. If “other nations” could carve out a piece of Serbia’s sovereign territory and create a state for the Kosovans with no connection to that land, and based on People’s Right to Self-Determination, why could they not do the same for the Armenians for a region nearly exclusively populated by native Armenians and with deep connection to that land since time immemorial unlike the case with Kosovo and the Kosovans? For many reasons among them the reliance and massive investments in Caspian oil & gas by these two-faced and spineless “other countries” comes to mind!
If the so-called current geopolitical realities in effect can force us to turn our back on seeking justice for our tragic past and throw in the towel, so to speak, what does that say about us as a people? To me it says that we are resigning ourselves to our tragic fate and that the World at large can make decisions for us and treat us as they see fit based on their own self-interests. That is a mentality that must be resisted and rejected.
How can anyone compare the legitimate view of Armenians on Artsakh which has been a crucial part of our ancient homeland and in many ways has acted as a defensive shield against enemy aggression and designs on our homeland while enemy’s fabricated history is purely based on anti-Armenian pan-Turkic fascist ideology that not so long ago led to the premeditated and state-sponsored terrorism, mass extermination and genocide of our nation resulting in the seizure and the loss of about 90% of our historic homeland’s total landmass, Western Armenia, to terrorist Turkish tribes from Central Asia?
Armenians are hanging pictures of the sacred and Biblical Mount Ararat because Ararat is the epicenter of the Armenian homeland and it is the national symbol of the Armenian nation. It is a reminder to every patriotic Armenian that our homeland is still under the occupation of genocidal Turkey. Turning our back on that is turning our back on our past and on our identity. Ararat literally means The Land of the Armenians as referenced in the Holy Books and when our enemies throw at our faces the current bitter reality that Ararat is in Turkey they are, in essence, acknowledging that Armenia is in Turkey. If an Armenian were to say what the Turks claim on this their expression is nothing less than an act of treason.
I never knew shaving off one’s beard could lead to loss of one’s brain cells. This guy has lost his mind. He talks about Armenia like he is talking about his personal property. Someone should remind this loser he is there to serve the Armenian nation instead of preaching to Armenians what he thinks about such sensitive and important historical issues he does not care or seem to know nothing about. He has no honor and dignity. He has been a major liability ever since he lied his way into power. He is definitely the devil in disguise. We should deport this traitor to Ankara or Baku and be done with it!
The Turks are desperate for a rail link through Syunik to link their two countries.
Armenia can agree to this provided that the rail link is under Armenian sovereignty, ie, no Turk flags and only Armenian Customs Officers on board.
AND
Armenia must insist that the borders are opened so that Armenians can go on pilgrimage to Ararat and an Armenian monastery is established there.
Armenia has powerful cards to play and must not squander them.
@Hagop
What, exactly, was Russia supposed to do when Pashinyan publicly declared that Artsakh was part of Azerbaijan and that the Armenian Army would not fight for Artsakh?
When the Armenians refuse to die for Artsakh, why on Earth should anybody else?
Ever since the Soviet Union central committee decided Arktash was to be part of Azerbaijan, Moscow has never changed it’s position on the matter. Hence Russia post USSR has always considered it part of Azerbaijan! Armenia NEVER for various reasons recognised Arktash as independent nor LEGALLY incorporated into Armenia. The UN now near moribund as an entity actually has always considered the area Azerbaijan as per four resolutions to that effect. Something Kremlin shill Andrew korybko would joyfully cite pre 2020 conflict. Indeed the lack of international pressure upon Armenia over the issue was mistaken as tacit sympathy. As a result of losing the 2020 conflict Armenia had to withdraw as a result it put its trust in the Russian military who failed to uphold it’s obligations hence the blockade by Azerbaijan and after nine months with it clear that no relief was coming and as part of the protracted efforts to achieve a settlement Pashinyan acknowledged in concordance with international protocols that it was part of Azerbaijan who promptly attacked and the population left for Armenia. As Russia has been grossly hypocritical towards Armenia whilst embarking on a war of conquest in Ukraine. Pashinyan is quite right to tell Russia that it’s not it’s ally in its endeavour there and clear that Armenia doesn’t recognise any of Russian annexations which incredibly includes land Russia doesn’t control. Also its the same team in power in the Kremlin and so soon after the 2020 conflict where Russia had sanctimoniously stated that it was internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan which it bilaterally affirmed just before it’s invasion of Ukraine. Shows that it’s grossly hypocritical to imply that Armenia was wrong to recognise Arktash as part of Azerbaijan in September 2023 . As the pro Russians need constant reminders of there was no Berlin airlift nor Sarajevo siege relief from their Russian allies and the Arktash population who had put up posters of Putin which they would pass with less hopeful views of as they went into exile. As for Armenians refusing dying for Arktash claim , in 2023 some Armenians knowing that all was lost still fought to prove their point and belief.
Despite Russia letting down in 2020 and 2023 although technically over Armenians in Azerbaijan, would any right minded Armenian want Russia to continue to infantilse Armenia and in collusion with the Turks as it’s done time and time again secure an extraterritorial corridor through its territory or would they favour themselves managing their own internationally recognised territory as the UN, EU, UK, USA and Iran would rather they do? After all Russia showed itself to be no guarantor of Arktash 2020 -23
IT BAFFLES ME. I watched the interview in its entirety. Why is the PM probed on such matters? Does anyone recall a Mexican reporter asking the president of Mexico if the state of New Mexico was part of Mexico? After all, Google tells me, New Mexico was the 47th state to join the Union on January 6, 1912. Obviously, the PM is not going to make a historical statement. There is no political statement that this PM or any PM could make that would not give rise to controversy if we are to make Armenian history the yardstick to such political statements. From May 28, 1918 and on, has a representative of the Republic of Armenia make claim that part of Turkey is historical Armenian lands?
@Vahe Apelian
You’ve been one of pashinyans most ardent supporters in the name of “democracy”
Pashinyan has not changed. He wrote about his desires all along
This leads me to believe people like you wanted a humiliated armenia all along, and now you’re distancing yourself
You’re despicable.
Pashinyan could very well squander what few trump cards Armenia has left, especially on the rail and road link through Syunik, which is Armenia’s only strong trump card left, if he gives in to Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s persistent maximalist demands on unrestricted rail and road access and extraterritorial rights through Syunik. Worse, he could even agree to the cession of this land strip to Azerbaijan along with other Armenian territory. Not to mention the fact that Azerbaijan has occupied 200 square kilometers of Armenian territory since 2021. None of these concerns can be dismissed and thought of as impossible with a weak, indecisive and appeasing leader like Pashinyan at the helm.
Even if such a peace treaty is signed with Azerbaijan, and the borders are opened between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Turkey, Armenia will be at a disadvantage by default, because of its small population and economy.
Its markets would be flooded with Azerbaijani and Turkish products (products from Turkey are already widespread) and marketed by Azerbaijani and Turkish middlemen in Armenia itself (which they already do across the border in Georgia), against which Armenian business would not be able to compete.
Armenians would cross the border to Turkey (just like Azeris and Iranians do) for shopping trips for cheaper goods, with their money flowing and benefitting the local Turkish economy, which would not benefit Armenia at all.
No mass tourism or shopping trips would result for Armenia either, since this part of Turkey is the poorest, most primitive and most sparsely populated region.
After the Armenian Genocide, virtually every Armenian church, cemetery and monument has been systematically destroyed, and very few unscathed or even ruined Armenian heritage is left in Western Armenia, like the sad ruins of Ani. So pilgrimages there will be bitter. Armenian groups travelling to Turkey are also often escorted by Turkish “minders” to watch their every move and behavior, hence the additional unpleasantness. This is why Armenians travel to Turkey, especially to Western Armenia, individually and keep a very low profile. This part of Turkey is also unsafe and is affected by the militant activity of Kurdish separatists, and tourists have been kidnapped or even killed.
Having lost so much, none of these developments for this potential cold peace, is a win-win situation for Armenia, no matter how much spin Pashinyan is putting on them.