The essence of community leadership found in love and hope

I have long been fascinated with the nuances of the sociology and human behavior of our Armenian communities in the United States diaspora. Perhaps it has to do with the basic definition of community as “a feeling of fellowship with people who share a common set of attitudes, values and goals.” Our diaspora is defined by our communities. We have communities such as Fresno, Worcester and New York that reflect some of the earliest emigration patterns from well over a century ago and have continued based on economic patterns. Our ancestors went to Fresno to farm as they did in the western highlands, displaying remarkable perseverance against discrimination and slowly gaining respect and wealth. Others moved to Worcester for plentiful factory jobs.

Economics and employment played a significant role in shaping our communities, but once a stable population clustered in a location, the values of community prevailed. Our grandparents and great-grandparents labored on farms, in factories and through self-employment to re-establish the viability of their families and enable a better life for their children. These selfless acts were the foundation of our value system. Our communities were also established around our Christian Armenian faith. Nearly every community established a place of worship and a community gathering hall to continue their faith and heritage. Even as demographic patterns changed and Armenians moved to such locations as Baton Rouge, Charlotte and communities in Texas and Florida, the community organization process began with our faith, first through a mission parish and in many cases an eventual transition to a fully functioning parish. The most fundamental connection to our Lord’s message in Matthew 18:19-20, “For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them,” is found in the Christian base of our community infrastructure.

Although our culture in the diaspora has evolved over the five plus generations since the Genocide, the fundamentals remain. Our faith is the core of communal structure with strong collaboration from an array of political, educational, philanthropic and benevolent organizations. Leadership and relevance are constant challenges. Just as our ancestors one hundred years ago were faced with ensuring the transfer of our faith and heritage to these shores, the current generation has to work tirelessly to ensure that the infrastructure meets the needs of the emerging generation. The needs of new generations are constantly evolving and so must the infrastructure.

Of course, the aforementioned definition of community is critical to our continuity and sustainability. By and large, there is a direct relationship between the prosperity or decline of our communities and our ability to maintain this commonality. There are many examples of communities in decline that can be traced to the inability to attract the new generation or to maintain a common vision. Likewise, particularly in some of our newer communities in diverse geographies, establishment and growth patterns are related to a sense of community reflected in the activities and behavior of the group. Most new communities go through a positive “honeymoon” period when the euphoria of building a church or simply gathering with other Armenians prevents serious conflicts from emerging. This is where competent leadership makes a difference in keeping the community focused, growing and respectful.

Many of our communities are in critical stages of their development. We tend to emphasize the negative when there is conflict with a priest or lay leaders. I have found it refreshing to inspire our communities with examples of leadership fueled by love and hope. My home parish is the Armenian Church of the Holy Translators in Framingham, Massachusetts. We have attended this church for over 20 years and have found it a source of joy amid the challenges in our modern church in America. The behavior of leaders in a parish community can be a critical reflection of the greater community. In our parish, we don’t have to look very hard to find a remarkable leader, and more importantly, a beautiful human being.

Robin Palumbo has been the chairperson of the parish council for several years. What I find inspiring is that she goes about her responsibilities motivated by her love of God and people. The job is demanding, and leaders can be vulnerable to the pitfalls of community life, but Robin is a constant ray of sunshine. It does not go unnoticed but rather rubs off on others. She is a constant presence in the church with a warm and sincere greeting. Her work ethnic is incredible, and her value of inclusion encourages a sense of community. Recently, Robin has confronted significant health challenges with her renowned humility and perseverance. When she reads this, Robin will tell me that she is not worthy of attention. We all love Robin and that is the point. I am sure there are days when she is not up to coming to church, but she has been present during this challenging time. She is a beautiful role model of Christian love and is admired by all who know her. How blessed we are to call her our friend. How many are inspired by her humility, love and strength? She is most worthy of the hundreds who pray constantly for her recovery. Of course, Robin believes it is business as usual, because it is never about her. Her illumination of love is a joy to experience. Leaders who lead with God’s love are unique and their humility exudes integrity.

I was raised in the Armenian community of Indian Orchard at the St. Gregory parish. It is a small community that has been negatively impacted by the economic environment in the area, declining membership and recent tragic losses. In this environment of sizable challenges, a unique leader has emerged in Tanya Garibian. Both Robin and Tanya are originally from the St. Stephen’s parish in Watertown. Tanya married a young St. Gregory man (Ed), and they have raised their children in the community. She has emerged as a voice of action and commitment during a most challenging time. Tanya leads with a value of hope and encourages others to embrace this approach. During such times, one can choose to succumb to despair or find solutions and establish hope. With hope, we can dream and move towards recovery. In its absence, we fall down a slippery slope that can be overwhelming. I have observed Tanya operate in a very challenging environment and rally the community. It happened during the highly successful 90th anniversary event last spring and also with the well-received visit of His Holiness Aram I in October. After the community was stunned by the tragic loss of two members last June, she helped the parish through its grieving, remembrance and recovery. She accomplishes this with a respect for the past, an urgency for the present and eternal hope for the future. We learn more about ourselves in times of adversity. Some leaders are born to shine when their people are most vulnerable. Some of us see problems and relent. Tanya sees opportunities for solutions and hopes for a brighter tomorrow. I often think of the scripture that describes how God will never let us experience more than we can handle. During this challenging time in the long history of St. Gregory’s, Tanya and others have emerged to lead the community to “higher ground.” I am also particularly proud that our church and communities have Armenian women emerging in leadership roles with a remarkable impact.

In order to build a community, we need leaders that understand the essence of community. Along the southern coast of Connecticut, there is an Armenian parish in Trumbull named the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension. It has been led for many years by Der Untzag Nalbandian. I have had the good fortune to know him and his wonderful family through my sister who is a parishioner there. In my view, Der Utzag is the gold standard for building community. As a parish priest, he is relentless in bringing the word of God to the people of that geography, with boundless energy and a commitment to our faith and heritage. Der Hayr organizes with his parishioners a remarkable number of spiritual and cultural events with guest musicians and fellow clergy. Perhaps his most significant gift is his unique ability with parish inclusion. He not only brings people into parish life but also secures a connection between their expertise or interests and the needs of the church. This is a critical and unique skill that fuels the sustainability of a parish. All communities go through some level of peaks and valleys. The question is how the recovery will be manifested. With Der Untzag’s skill in building a sense of community participation, the valleys are minimized. He not only provides direct leadership, but he delegates well by advocating for inclusion. His boundless commitment to his ministry is motivating to others.

Our communities are vital to our future in the diaspora. It is in our interest to reflect, analyze and adjust as required to keep our intentions and actions aligned. Sprinkled through our communities are humble servants who contribute to the functioning of our institutions. Sharing our experiences of impactful leadership can keep us grounded and open the door for future generations. Defend and advocate for individuals who engage with a pure heart and noble intent. They need support in order for their gifts to inspire others. Appointing or electing leaders only to belittle them is a cynical approach and understates our potential. We can all contribute to a more hopeful journey. We often speak about participation as the key to our success in community life. It certainly is a critical element, but treating each other with kindness (we can start by listening more), love and hope will energize the present and create a more inviting community. Isn’t that the point?