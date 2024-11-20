Jean Boghossian presents landmark sculptures at the Pyramids of Giza

October 24 saw the opening of the fourth edition of Egypt’s “Forever is Now” exhibition at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza as part of Art D’Égypte. Among 12 artists from across the globe, Jean Boghossian’s steel sculpture Desert Waves ripples through the landscape effortlessly, establishing an architectural and symbolic dialogue with the surrounding landscape.

Held under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministries of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, and Foreign Affairs, along with the Tourism Promotion Authority and the patronage of UNESCO, “Forever is Now” is considered the first of its kind, allowing artists to engage with one of the oldest historical landmarks to present art in a contemporary way. The exhibition blends the present with the past while reflecting on history, land, environment and humanity.

“To place contemporary art alongside the ancient Pyramids of Giza, these enduring symbols of history and cultural legacy, is both humbling and inspiring,” Boghossian told the Weekly. “Being entrusted to create in dialogue with such powerful symbols of longevity and spirituality is a remarkable privilege. It is a space where the past and present coexist, and it challenges me to reflect on the resilience and transformation of culture.”

“The exhibition forms an artistic bridge between Egypt and the rest of the world, bringing together artists from various cultures and perspectives,” explained Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder of Art D’Égypte. “It contributes to opening a global dialogue about heritage and modernity and invites the exchange of artistic ideas and experiences.”

Boghossian’s work is a visual representation of his interpretation of cultural movement and heritage, inspired by the layers of history present in the Egyptian desert. “The sculpture is made from metal, a material that represents both strength and flexibility, much like cultural heritage itself,” he said. This juxtaposition mirrors how the artifacts of the pyramids themselves harmonize with the natural landscape of the desert.

Created in collaboration with Gilles Libert, Boghossian’s work embodies the theme of excavation. Rising through an earthen mound in a pyramid-like structure, large sheets of Corten steel create a contrast between the ancient pyramids and the industrial materiality of the steel. Boghossian’s earth-toned sculpture emerges from the desert in an organic composition, creating a powerful visual connection with the Pyramids of Giza and evoking the image of an archaeological discovery found after meticulous research.

The edges of Boghossian’s Desert Waves are burnt, resonating with his previous work with fire, as well as his burnt books which are exhibited in the Library of Alexandria. Known as a master of the art of fire, Boghossian has long used the flame as a medium to produce burnt canvases and sculptures that reveal the transformative power of fire, which can represent both destruction and creation. While fire does feature in Desert Waves, it is its opposing element — water — that seems to guide the ethos of Boghossian’s work.

“The process began with my vision of a dynamic wave formation, which I brought to life with the help of a skilled collaborator [Gilles Libert]”, he explained. “While he created softer, more fluid curves, I brought a sharper, more intense structure to the metalwork, symbolizing the diverse energies and expressions within cultural evolution. The result is a blend of these elements — some waves are softer, while others are elongated and pointed. This mix represents how cultures, like waves, are shaped and reshaped over time, always flowing and adapting, yet leaving their lasting impact.”

The 2024 edition of “Forever is Now” invites viewers to interact with the artwork closely, encouraging them to act like modern archaeologists. “The exhibition aims to change visitors’ perspectives on familiar places and motivate them to reconsider symbols and traditions in a new light,” said Abdel Ghaffar. “As if they are embarking on a contemporary archaeological journey to search for hidden meanings in every artwork.”

In previous years, the number of visitors exceeded 800,000, and this edition’s participants are captivated by Boghossian’s work. “Viewers have asked me about the meaning behind the waves, and I explain that they are a metaphor for cultural flow”, he said. “Just as the pyramids are a testament to a heritage that endures, Desert Waves reflects the continuous ebb and flow of cultural influences. Each ‘wave’ embodies different aspects of culture — calligraphy, art, language, design — creating a rhythm that pays homage to the past while moving forward.”

As for what Boghossian is working on now, he said: “My mind is always on the next sculpture! I’m currently developing ideas for new works in both wood and metal, exploring how different materials can express cultural narratives.” He also recently donated two paintings and a wooden sculpture to the United Nations in Geneva, celebrating the perpetual friendship between Armenia and France. “This project allowed me to think about heritage and cultural diplomacy on a global scale”, he said. “Each project feels like a chapter in an ongoing conversation between material, history and the stories that shape us.”

Boghossian’s installation Desert Waves was on display as part of “Forever is Now” IV at the Great Pyramids of Giza until November 16, 2024.