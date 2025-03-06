Molding memory: Studio Kerani’s mission to preserve Artsakh through ceramics

Born and raised in Stepanakert, Artsakh, Ani Shahverdyan first touched clay in 2018 during a ceramics symposium in Shushi. At this point, she was already in the process of applying to the State Academy of Fine Arts in Yerevan, Armenia, and knew instantly that she had made the right decision in her choice of major. Less than a decade later, she founded her own ceramics studio, Studio Kerani, in Yerevan.

As a student at the State Academy, Shahverdyan immersed herself in ceramics, taking classes in the department. After graduating, she was forced to stay in Yerevan due to Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh, culminating in the forced displacement of its entire Armenian population. “The blockade hindered my overall plans for the future. I was planning to move back to Stepanakert after graduation, open a ceramic studio, start activating the art community and do street art,” Shahverdyan told the Weekly. “My perception of my life after graduation crumbled because of it and I faced a complete uncertainty after the displacement. I started learning UI/UX design and quitting art to be able to earn money and help my family financially, because, let’s be fair, art doesn’t pay the bills.”

Yet, ultimately, this didn’t satisfy her. Determined to have a career as a ceramist, she set to work to establish her own studio. Following participation in the Artbox Incubator program with Creative Armenia and AGBU, she launched Studio Kerani last year. “I am very grateful to have applied to Artbox, winning a grant that helped me open a studio,” she said. “My future is still uncertain, but I am at least starting to understand which direction to take.”

Shahverdyan’s father worked in the cultural preservation field in Artsakh and often took her on archeological expeditions. Her love for ceramics and history stems from childhood, when she would help him restore ancient ceramics. “Artsakh is a power that forces me to talk about it, share its hidden gems, heritage and history. I believe that every work should solve a problem,” she said. “Right now, we have a problem of losing the Artsakh heritage because of the occupation, and my brand is trying to solve it by promoting it on dishware to tourists, the diaspora and foreigners. If we talk about my art—I am also trying to talk about and solve Artsakh and Armenia’s sociopolitical problems,” she explained.

Studio Kerani’s pieces consist of tableware adorned with characters holding hands in traditional Armenian circle dances. Her debut collection “Ververi,” inspired by the traditional dance Verver, reflects the beauty of mid-century Artsakhi tombstones and architecture. Crafted from fine Chinese porcelain, the collection’s red-toned figures symbolize the bloodshed due to the wars Artsakh has endured.

“The patterns I use are inspired by medieval Artsakhian tombstones, where people would usually engrave everyday life scenes and try to tell stories with them,” she said. She takes ornaments that attract her the most and makes them contemporary, combining them with national dance. “The main thing that my background inspires me to do is to preserve our culture and tell the world about it—as we know very well how it is being purposefully destroyed. My purpose as an artist is to save our heritage,” she continued.

Beyond creating ceramics, Studio Kerani also hosts workshops where participants can learn about the craft and make their own pieces. “I usually give one-time workshops for relaxation and grounding, but I am also planning to start long-term courses, like Ceramics 101. I have a dedicated workshop coming up on March 8,” she said.

Shahverdyan has worked with her family to get the business off the ground. Her sister Nina helps to manage the social media presence, while her brother Vahagn helped renovate the studio and is now learning the basics of ceramics, so he can become her assistant. “I very much appreciate their honesty. They tell me exactly what they think without concerns of hurting my feelings. They constantly suggest new ideas and help with whatever they can. I feel very lucky to have their support in everything I do,” she said.

Currently, Shahverdyan is preparing her upcoming collection. “I will be using carpet ornaments. I was inspired by the artworks I completed during an art residency in Portugal. I got to research a lot of carpets and history, and I really want to show what I discovered,” she said. Looking ahead to the future, Shahverdyan hopes that Armenian culture will one day receive the recognition that it deserves.

